MLB Bets Tonight: Free MLB Picks for Friday, August 12

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Friday, August 12

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 2-2 -0.50 units

Season Record:145-129-3 +29.75 units

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants

Whenever I see a game in San Francisco, I look at the opponent and if their offense is bad it is a strong UNDER look. We have that here with the Carlos Rodon vs. Bryse Wilson and Rodon as a -265 favorite with a 7.5 total. Normally, I would expect a 6.5 or 7.0 total with a matchup like this (The line has moved to 7 in some spot).

Rodon pitched against the Pirates on the road on June 17th and went 8 scoreless innings (his 3rd best start of the season). His home/road splits are strong with a 1.76 ERA at home vs. 3.72 on the road. With both teams playing awful baseball at this point in the season, I will lean on the best pitcher vs. a bottom 5 offense in the extreme pitchers' park.

MLB Best Bets for Pirates at Giants

Pirates/Giants UNDER 7.5 for 1.20 RW buck (DraftKings -120)

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

This total actually opened 10 and was bet down to 9 which is a significant move. Most of the time, bettors will follow the steam, but I am going against it here. Both starting pitchers are not great with Domingo German vs. Nathan Eovaldi. Eovaldi has a near 5.00 ERA in his last 7 starts. The total runs scored in the season series has gone over 10 in 7 out of 10 games.

I am going to just look at the Yankees side in this game, as I am more confident in the consistency of their lineup against the dreadful Red Sox pitching which has been bottom five in most categories over the last 2 months.

MLB Best Bets for Yankees at Red Sox

Yankees OVER 4.5 runs for 1.14 RW buck (DraftKings -120)

Yankees OVER 2.5 runs F5 for 1.10 RW buck (DraftKings -110)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City Royals

The Dodgers are on a 32-5 run over their last 37 games. Yes 32-5 people; with a 5.97-3.06 average runs per game (almost a 3 run differential) and a 10 game winning streak.

That is just an insane run and while I did like the Braves in my World Series article, I am starting to wonder if the Dodgers are just that good. They still have to contend with the Braves, Mets, Cardinals, and Padres in the NL and anything can happen in a playoff series.

While it appears the Royals have been playing better baseball, they are beating up on the weak team and still getting destroyed by the better ones. (27-46 vs. >.500; 20-20 vs. <.500)

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers at Royals

Dodgers -1.5 runs for 1.5 RW buck (DraftKings -150)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign.

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.