MLB Betting Picks: Free Expert MLB Picks and Props, May 11

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Betting Picks Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Thursday, May 11

Season: 20-29 -16.24 units

Prior Article: 1-3 -3.79 units

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

These two teams just played in Tampa last weekend with the Rays taking the series 2-1, and all three games were one-run margins. The Rays are coming off losing a three-game series to the Orioles on the road, and the Yankees just swept the A's at home for a combined 28-10 score.

Drew Rasmussen has pitched solid this year with a 3.11 ERA in 37.2 innings while allowing just two home runs. Domingo German has been up and down so far with a 4.35 ERA over 39.1 innings, but just a 0.94 WHIP. He has allowed seven home runs. In four starts he has allowed zero home runs, and in three he has allowed the seven total. These two pitchers also faced each other in the series last week, with the Yankees winning, 3-2.

The totals have been a mixed bag as the UNDER is 4-1 in the Rays' last 5, but the OVER is 4-1 in the last 5 in this series. The Yankees were 13-2 to the UNDER at home before the sweep of the A's, while only scoring at least five runs twice in that stretch. I am going to lean on the recent trends of both offenses struggling (except Yankees vs. A's, which I throw out).

MLB Best Bets for Rays at Yankees

Rays/Yankees UNDER 8.5 runs for 1.14 units (FanDuel -114)

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

Oakland is coming off a three-game sweep by the Yankees in New York in which the average score was 9.7-3.3 runs. They are the worst team in baseball with the worst pitching staff. The Rangers are in first place in the AL West and 7-3 in their last 10.

Nathan Eovaldi has pitched well this season with a 4-2 record in 44.2 innings and a 3.22 ERA, 44 strikeouts, seven walks, and just one home run allowed.

Oakland's horrendous pitching staff is the reason it is 24-13-1 to the OVER as opponents are averaging 7.6 runs per game (worst in baseball). Texas leads baseball with 6.3 runs scored per game.

The recent totals in this series are heavy to the OVER (5-1) in Oakland. I have gotten burned often by doubling and tripling down on games, but the A's have been so bad and I need to climb back into the plus column.

MLB Best Bets for Rangers at Athletics

Rangers -1.5 runs for 2.9 units (DraftKings -145)

Rangers OVER 5.5 runs for 2.10 units (DraftKings -105)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap