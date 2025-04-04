MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 4

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Friday is here, as is the home opener for my beloved Detroit Tigers. The Tigers aren't part of this DFS slate, though, as they hopefully will be handling the White Sox on Friday afternoon. These seven games are starting at 6:45 p.m. ET or later. Here are my MLB DFS lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Gavin Williams, CLE at LAA ($7,900): Even though his ERA went from 3.29 to 4.86, Williams was actually better in 2024 than in his rookie season. His FIP dropped from 4.04 to 3.66, and he improved in terms of strikeouts, walks and home runs. Sans Shohei Ohtani, the Angels plummeted into the bottom five in runs scored last year, and there is little reason to expect significant improvement this season.

Brandon Pfaadt, ARI at WAS ($7,200): I was high on Pfaadt coming into this season, and so it would be disingenuous to not roster him when it feels feasible. Like, say, when he is playing the team that finished 29th in home runs last season and did not add any real power in the offseason. Pfaadt's issue has been allowing homers, but he already made strides there last year in getting his HR/9 rate down to 1.19. That helped him post a 3.60 FIP in 32 starts.

Top Targets

Though injuries really cut into Christian Yelich ($4,800) getting a chance to build upon his 2023 rebound, but he still managed 11 home runs and 21 stolen bases in 73 games. The southpaw had a .912 OPS versus righties and also a .944 OPS at home. Nick Martinez, a righty, has a career 4.11 ERA, even though he has mostly pitched out of the bullpen. In his first start this season he allowed two homers in six innings to the Giants.

When talking catchers, Will Smith ($4,400) has been one of the top hitters for a few years. However, he's come out of the gates scorching hot this season. Through eight games he's slashed .450/.607/.650. Is that sustainable? Of course not, but it is encouraging, especially with a matchup against a lefty looming. It's a little surprising that the Phillies brought Jesus Luzardo on board, because they had opportunities to tune him up when he was pitching for the Marlins. Luzardo has a career 4.28 ERA and 1.25 HR/9 rate, and he had a 5.00 ERA last season in Miami.

Bargain Bats

Having started the year with four doubles and an 1.250 OPS, Jonathan Aranda ($3,400) is turning some heads. Well, to the extent heads turn regarding Tampa players. The left-hander has a .785 OPS versus righties since 2023, and Tyler Mahle is right-handed. Mahle has only made four MLB starts over the last two seasons, but in that time he has a 5.02 ERA.

While prior seasons would indicate Gabriel Arias ($2,600) won't keep hitting anywhere near this level, he has an .859 OPS through six games this season. Given his salary, and the fact he's eligible at both second base and shortstop, I think that is worth rolling the dice on. Jose Soriano may have pitched seven shutout innings in his 2025 opener, but that was against the White Sox. Last year, his first as a starter, he had a 3.42 ERA and a 4.50 ERA at home. Also, I wanted a righty, even though Soriano is right-handed. In Soriano's career, lefties have hit .183 against him, but righties have batted .256.

Stacks to Consider

Royals vs. Orioles (Dean Kremer): Bobby Witt ($5,900), Maikel Garcia ($4,800), Kyle Isbel ($2,300)

Kremer allowed five runs in 5.1 innings to the Blue Jays in his first start of the season. That is quite bad, but he is a pitcher with a career 4.45 FIP and 1.32 HR/9 rate, so it's not like he has any track record of success. Only once has he finished a season with an ERA under 4.10, and with a trip to Kansas City brewing, I have three Royals for a stack.

Even off to a slow start, Witt has two doubles and three stolen bases. Though Kremer is a righty, like Witt, last year the Royals star had an 1.012 OPS versus righties, not to mention an 1.117 OPS at home. Garcia already has two homers, notable for a guy who has never topped seven before. That may not continue, but he does have speed. Last season, Garcia had five triples and 37 stolen bases. Isbel is here to get a lefty into the mix, one with a salary that is easy to navigate as well. Like Garcia, his game is built upon speed. In 136 games last year he may have only had 11 stolen bases, but he notched eight triples.

Atlanta vs. Miami (Max Meyer): Matt Olson ($4,800), Austin Riley ($4,200), Jarred Kelenic ($2,400)

Yeah, I'm not buying into Meyer's first start of 2025. He was facing the Pirates, and he still allowed a home run. This is a guy with a career 5.69 FIP and 2.23 HR/9 rate. Away from home last season he allowed 3.0 home runs per nine innings. I think by the time Atlanta has had a shot against Meyer, his ERA will look more like that career FIP number.

Yes, last year Olson dropped from 54 home runs to 29, but he still had 98 RBI and he added 37 doubles as well. He already had three doubles this season, even though he's struggled against righties. Since 2013 he has a .912 OPS versus right-handed pitchers, so I'm not sweating it. Riley fell below 30 home runs and a .500 slugging percentage last year after hitting both thresholds three years in a row. However, he also was limited to 110 games, which played a role. Playing his first home game of the season should help, as Riley posted an .887 OPS there over the prior two campaigns. Kelenic didn't find some magical form after moving from Seattle to Atlanta last season, but he had 15 homers and seven stolen bases. He can't hack it against his fellow lefties, but in 2024 he had a .711 OPS versus righties and a .735 OPS at home.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.