MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 20

Will the Dodgers join the Yankees in the World Series? Will the Mets push the series to seven games? Let's find out Sunday! Game 6 of the NLCS begins at 8:08 p.m. EDT. For DFS purposes, you have a salary cap of $50,000 for six players. One is your Captain, and they earn 1.5 times the points but at an elevated salary. Here's a lineup I liked quite a bit.

Captain

Mark Vientos, NYM at LAD ($10,800): Vientos' power makes him an interesting option for Captain, especially with how his salary allows to build the rest of this lineup. He hit 27 homers in 111 games this year. In the postseason, he's batting .333 and slugging .608 with four home runs. The Dodgers will likely go with a bullpen game using Landon Knack in the bulk role. That makes having a righty a better option, especially a righty with an OPS over .800 against both righties and lefties.

Utility

Mookie Betts, LAD vs. NYM ($8,600): The Mets are starting Sean Manaea, who's a left-hander. That means I want the two best right-handed Dodgers hitters. That includes Betts, of course. Since 2022, he's posted a .980 OPS versus lefties and a .956 at home. In the playoffs, Betts has recorded a 1.079 OPS with three doubles and four homers.

Teoscar Hernandez, LAD vs. NYM ($8,200): And now, the second All-Star righty LA bat. Hernandez produced 33 home runs this season. After struggling at home with the Mariners last year, he had an .884 OPS at Dodger Stadium. Hernandez also posted a .931 OPS against southpaw pitchers.

Max Muncy, LAD vs. NYM ($8,000): Muncy has notched a 1.033 OPS with three homers during the playoffs. And he's a lefty. However, Manaea will only be in the game for so long. But Muncy managed a .964 home OPS at home, so that high level of hitting earns him a spot in this lineup.

Pete Alonso, NYM at LAD ($7,800): Alonso has recently come up huge a couple times while registering a .990 OPS with nine RBI and 10 runs scored. The impending free agent has dispatched four home runs and swiped two bags as he tries to prolong his Mets' tenure. And since 2022, Alonso has slugged .494 against righties with a .498 road OPS.

Tommy Edman, LAD vs. NYM ($6,600): The highest batting average for a Dodger this postseason? That would be Edman at .333. While he hasn't gone deep, he has produced two doubles and three steals. Though Edman is a switch-hitter, he's posted an .811 OPS against lefties across the last two campaigns.

