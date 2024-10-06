MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 6

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We got to enjoy four playoff games Saturday, but now things are getting staggered. The AL resumes on Monday, which leaves us with the two NL series Sunday. First pitch is at 4:08 p.m. EDT. These are my MLB DFS recommendations.

Pitching

Cristopher Sanchez, PHI vs. NYM ($7,700): Sometimes an outlier offense is in the mix, even in the postseason. That's not the case Sunday as all four teams finished in the top-eight in runs scored. The Mets have the lowest OPS and the highest strikeout total of this quartet. And crucially, Sanchez is at home. The Phillies likely chose him for Game 2 as he posted a 2.21 ERA at home this season compared to a 5.02 on the road.

Top Target

In certain circumstances, I can trust a pitcher like Sanchez. But even if he's at home, the fact he's struggled to a 5.02 ERA away from home doesn't give me a lot of confidence. It's not like he's pitched every game at Coors Field or something. Francisco Lindor ($5,300) offers the potential to make Sanchez struggle based on an .855 OPS versus lefties since 2022 and an .851 on the road. And the heavy usage of bullpen arms during the playoffs makes this particularly pertinent as he recorded an .836 against right-handers this season.

Bargain Bat

It was a down year and an injury-impacted one for Xander Bogaerts ($3,900). That being said, he did manage an .813 OPS the final two weeks. Bogaerts also batted .275 against his fellow righties and .280 on the road. Jack Flaherty stayed healthy, and that was much needed given the Dodgers' injury issues. But he did see his ERA rise from 2.95 in 18 starts with the Tigers to 3.58 across 10 outings for the Dodgers. In the playoffs and with only four teams playing, sometimes you have to split hairs while looking for a bargain.

Stack to Consider

Phillies vs. Mets (Luis Severino): Kyle Schwarber ($5,600), Bryson Stott ($3,800), Brandon Marsh ($3,500)

Like his counterpart Sanchez, Severino was solid at home while struggling on the road posting a 5.00 ERA and 1.5 HR/9 rate in away starts during his first season as a Met. Lefties also hit .269 against him, and fortunately for DFS players the Phillies offer an assortment of options from the left side of the plate.

If not for injuries that cost him 12 games this season, Schwarber likely would have crushed 40 homers for the third straight year. The slugger wasted no time getting going in the playoffs with a leadoff homer to open Game 1. Stott isn't as likely to flash power and take advantage of Severino's homer-prone nature on the road given his 32 extra-base hits on the year. That being said, the second baseman swiped 32 bags. So if he gets to first, he could swiftly move to second. Marsh produced 16 homers and 19 steals, even though he lost playing time as his splits worsened. But he also managed a .792 OPS versus righties and an .845 at home, so this matchup is right up his alley.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.