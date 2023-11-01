MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, Nov. 1

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

The MLB season could end Wednesday. If the Rangers win Game 5 on the road, they will win their first World Series in franchise history. The Diamondbacks have a chance to win and extend the series, but can they do it? Wednesday's game starts, once again, at 8:03 p.m. ET. For DFS purposes, you have $50,000 in salary for six players. Your Captain earns you 1.5 times the points, but with an elevated salary. Here is a lineup I like for perhaps the last game of the season.

CAPTAIN

Evan Carter, TEX at ARI ($12,600): Carter wasn't part of the festivities in Game 4, but he's still slashed .309/.433/.509 during the playoffs. During the regular season he had an 1.238 OPS against righties as well. Zac Gallen is right handed, and in the playoffs he has a 5.27 ERA through five starts.

UTILITY

Corey Seager, TEX at ARI ($9,800): Seager is the guy you want, but with his salary the Captain spot is a little tricky for him, so I went Carter there. As to his left-handed teammate, Seager is the favorite to win World Series MVP, but he's been good all postseason long. He's slashed .306/.442/.694 with six home runs. He also gets to take advantage of facing a right-handed starter in Gallen.

Christian Walker, ARI vs. TEX (8,000): Walker has finally gotten into a groove in the playoffs. He has a three-game hitting streak, with three hits in Game 4. It would not be surprising if he turned it around, given how he hit during the regular season. Specifically, Walker had an .872 OPS at home.

Josh Jung, TEX at ARI ($7,800): Both teams are trotting out their number-one starters, though Nathan Eovaldi has pitched better than Gallen. That has me leaning toward Rangers. However, at a certain point I just roll with hot hitters, such as Jung. He's hit .311 and slugged .557 in the playoffs. While Jung prefers to face lefties based on his track record, he's hitting just about everybody right now.

Tommy Pham, ARI vs. TEX ($6,600): Pham has had a nice run in the playoffs. He's hit .293 and slugged .500. Eovaldi is a righty, but he's traditionally done worse against right-handed hitters. In fact, since 2021 righties have hit .264 against him.

Travis Jankowski, TEX at ARI ($5,200): Jankowski has real upside potential at this salary now, given the circumstances. Unfortunately, Adolis Garcia is out for the rest of the playoffs, and that means a regular role for Jankowski. He has no power, but he stole 19 bases this season, and he's a lefty.

