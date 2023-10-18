MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 18

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

The ALCS moves to a new venue, though within the same state. Now, the Texas Rangers are at home for Game 3 against the Houston Astros. Notably, the Rangers managed to win both games in Houston. Texas could, potentially, move to being one win away from the World Series. For your single-game Showdown contests on DraftKings, you get $50,000 of salary for your six players. One is your Captain, who earns 1.5 times the points, but with an elevated salary. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Captain

Corey Seager, TEX vs. HOU ($14,100): When Seager faces a righty at home, remarkable things can happen. This year he had an 1.075 OPS versus righties, but the southpaw also had an 1.113 OPS at home. Cristian Javier is starting for the Astros, and something striking is clear. He allowed an .190 average against righties, but a .276 average when facing lefties

Utility

Kyle Tucker, HOU at TEX ($8,000): The Rangers are starting Max Scherzer in Game 3, but to what end? He's been dealing with an injury for a while, and he's going to step into a start in the ALCS? I'll give the southpaw Tucker a shot against a pitcher who has been on the sideline for a while. Not only did Tucker fall one homer short of a 30/30 season, he had a .980 OPS on the road.

Alex Bregman, HOU at TEX ($7,600): Bregman had a .363 OBP this season and fell two RBI short of 100 runs and 100 runs batted in. This matchup is up his alley as well. It's not just his .840 OPS on the road. Bregman is one of those righties who consistently performs better against righties, and this year he had an .850 OPS in those matchups.

Evan Carter, TEX vs. HOU ($7,000): Back to lefties versus Javier, who by the way also had a 5.42 ERA on the road this year. Carter, a top prospect who seems primed to be one of the top lefty hitters for the next decade, has actually outperformed Seager in the playoffs, and Seager has been great. However, Carter has a .350 average and 1.236 OPS in the postseason.

Josh Jung, TEX vs. HOU ($6,800): I'm leaning toward the Rangers at home, so much so I will take Jung, a righty, against Javier as well. Jung is definitely better against lefties, but he had an .805 OPS at home this year. In the playoffs he has a .974 OPS as well, and with only so many options, why not take a hot hitter?

Nathaniel Lowe, TEX vs. HOU ($6,400): Lowe is the inverse of Jung, in that he has not been great in the playoffs, but he's a lefty with a matchup against a righty who struggled versus southpaws in 2023. Lowe doesn't have crazy power, but he had a .382 OBP against right-handed pitchers in 2023. That's substantive, and there is still time for him to get on track in the playoffs.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.