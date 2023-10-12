MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 12

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We're down to one. Only one divisional series is still going on in MLB, with Philadelphia having a chance to eliminate Atlanta at home. With only one game happening Thursday, DFS contests are happening under Showdown rules. You are picking a six-player roster. One player is your Captain, and they earn 1.5 times the points, but also have a higher salary. Your salary cap is $50,000, and first pitch is at 8:07 p.m. ET. Here is a lineup that looks good to me.

CAPTAIN

Austin Riley, ATL at PHI ($12,300): The Phillies are starting Ranger Suarez for Game 4. Maybe he's only around for a couple goes through the rotation, but that's good enough for me to go with Riley. He's hit over 30 home runs in each of his last three seasons with a .931 OPS against lefties in that time. Suarez had a 5.45 ERA at home this year, and righties hit .278 against him.

UTILITY

Ozzie Albies, ATL at PHI ($8,800): Albies is a switch hitter, which is good come playoff time when bullpens are relied on even more than in the regular season. While he had an .803 OPS against righties, which is quite good, he posted an 1.023 OPS versus lefties. Through in a .904 OPS on the road, and I'll take Albies on Thursday against the lefty starter.

Bryce Harper, PHI vs. ATL ($8,600): It's the postseason, which means Harper is on fire. He knocked two homers in Game 3, with gusto, and he does absolutely love playing in Philadelphia. The two-time MVP has slugged .602 at home since 2021. Spencer Strider is the ace of Atlanta's staff, and he was good in Game 1, but in a single-game Showdown contest, you have to bet on talent sometimes.

Marcell Ozuna, ATL at PHI ($7,400): With so many homers hit by Atlanta's lineup, the fact Ozuna had his first 40-homer season went under the radar. Not only that, but the slugger batted .274, getting himself back on track after a couple down seasons on the average front. Ozuna had a .980 OPS against lefties, and I have already noted Suarez's struggles with righty hitters.

Bryson Stott, PHI vs. ATL ($6,600): To close out a lineup in a game like this, I try to find productive hitters operating at a lower salary. Stott is that. He hit 15 homers and stole 31 bases this season and he's a lefty who doesn't struggle with southpaws. Now, Strider is a righty, and not a candidate to be pulled early unless he's rocked, but if a lefty comes out of the bullpen, Stott can handle it.

Michael Harris, ATL at PHI ($6,200): Harris had 18 homers and 20 stolen bases this season. Though he's a southpaw, he had a .797 OPS against lefties. That means he could be fine against Suarez, but of course this is also a bet on Suarez being pulled fairly early, as was the case in Game 1.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.