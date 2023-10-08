MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Stategy for Sunday, October 8

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

We got to enjoy four baseball games Saturday, but Sunday isn't another full slate with only the two AL Game 2s. Don't miss out on this DFS opportunity! First pitch is at 4:07 p.m. EDT. These are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Jordan Montgomery, TEX at BAL ($9,800): Montgomery has been absolutely cruising of late as he went seven innings and allowed zero earned runs against the Rays in the opening round, marking his fourth time in five starts going at least seven frames and giving up no more than one run. And in his other appearance, he slacked off and went six innings with one run allowed. The Orioles finished seventh in runs scored, but this is the postseason and they finished third among the four teams in action Sunday.

Top Target

If Yordan Alvarez ($4,200) were able to stay healthier, he would've already produced a 40-homer season. Instead, he has to settle for a career .588 slugging percentage with three straight 30-plus campaigns. The lefty recorded a 1.044 OPS versus righties in 2023. Meanwhile, the right-handed Pablo Lopez allowed southpaws to hit .271 against.

Bargain Bat

Michael Taylor ($2,600) is in the lineup for the Twins for his defense as much as his hitting, though he did post a .914 OPS against lefties this season. While Framber Valdez was still excellent at keeping the ball in the park in 2023, he was more hittable as his ERA rose to 3.45 in part because his groundball percentage dipped to 54.2 and his line-drive percentage jumped to 20.4. Maybe Taylor doesn't go yard, but a well-timed double or a couple singles could still pay off.

Stack to Consider

Rangers at Orioles (Grayson Rodriguez): Corey Seager ($4,500), Evan Carter ($3,800), Nathaniel Lowe ($2,900)

Rodriguez was much better later in the year after a stint in the minors to reset. As such, his numbers aren't as instructive as they might be. However, he did manage a 4.59 home ERA this year while lefties went .277 against. Rodriguez will be making his postseason debut, and it's certainly worth wondering if the rookie will be up to the task.

Seager was excellent all season - at least when healthy - with a 1.013 OPS from 119 games. And since it's the playoffs and bullpen arms are often deployed, the southpaw produced an .881 OPS against lefties. Carter was the star of the Rangers swift dispatching of the Rays having got on base in seven of his eight opportunities. He's been protected against lefties during his brief MLB stint, yet the high-level prospect managed a 1.238 OPS versus righties. Lowe is more of a "get on base, hit for doubles" type of hitter, but nobody should shrug off his .360 OBP and 38 doubles. He also registered an .833 OPS against righties alongside a .772 versus lefties since 2021.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.