MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, June 18

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

There are 10 games on the MLB DFS Sunday slate thanks to the Yankees and Red Sox scheduling a doubleheader. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. EDT, which is the Peacock game. We have a bit of a later start, perhaps for the purposes of Father's Day. Here are my recommendations for your lineups, and Happy Father's Day to those who celebrate!

Pitching

Jesus Luzardo, MIA at WAS ($9,500): I don't like the pitching options at all on Sunday. As such, I'm fully going for matchups and not pitching profiles. The lefty Luzardo comes in with a 4.17 ERA, but also a 3.58 FIP. He's also struck out 10.31 batters per nine innings. Washington ranks 24th in offense and 29th in home runs.

Tyler Anderson, LAA at KC ($7,400): Anderson enjoyed a fine season with the Dodgers last year, though he's struggled mightily with the Angels. The Royals briefly fell to last in runs scored and are now 28th, which still isn't good. They also carry a lot of lefties in their preferred lineup, and Anderson is a southpaw.

Zack Greinke, KC vs. LAA ($7,300): Greinke posted a 5.32 road ERA last season, but a 1.91 at home. It's been similar in 2023 with 6.15/3.32 splits. So with Greinke at home, he's worth a shot. Miami sits 26th in offense. Even with below-average pitchers on the mound, this could be a low-scoring affair.

Top Targets

If not for injuries, Corey Seager ($4,400) would be in the MVP race. He's slashed .348/.409/.639 with 10 home runs over 39 games. And since signing with the Rangers, his OPS is 40 percent better at home. Chris Bassitt has really been struggling of late with a 5.90 ERA while allowed nine homers across five appearances.

Jorge Soler ($3,500) is usually someone who doesn't hit for average, yet boasts power and racks up homers. He's put it all together a couple of times over his career, and this has been one of those years where he's slashed .260/.365/.558 with 20 home runs. Soler also loves to face lefties with a .942 OPS versus them since 2021. Over the last three seasons, Patrick Corbin has give up 1.61 home runs per nine innings while righties have gone .311 against.

Bargain Bats

Gunnar Henderson ($3,400) has recently been looking like a top prospect recently with a .987 OPS the last three weeks. Facing righties has helped since the lefty has produced a career .869 OPS versus them. In his first season with the Cubs, Jameson Taillon has a 6.70 ERA and lefties have hit .304 against.

For the fourth time in his career, Michael Taylor ($2,500) has managed double-digit homers and steals with 10 and 11 of each. With injuries mounting up at pitcher, it seems like Tyler Alexander will go a few innings to start a bullpen game. The lefty has posted a 5.23 ERA, and the Tigers don't boast an imposing bullpen.

Stacks to Consider

Astros vs. Reds (Luke Weaver): Jose Altuve ($3,900), Kyle Tucker ($3,400), Alex Bregman ($3,100)

Weaver has registered a career 4.94 ERA, and his first year in Cinci isn't going particularly well with a 6.23 through 10 starts. A big part of that is the fact he's allowed 2.08 home runs per nine innings. Righties have also hit .313 against him this season and .282 through two seasons.

It's been an injury-plagued season for Altuve, so I'm not looking too much into his numbers for 2023 and he's coming off a 4-for-4 effort with a homer and a steal. But I will note he's recorded an .862 OPS versus righties and a .928 at home since 2021. After 30 home runs and 25 stolen bases in 2022, Tucker is currently at nine and 12. And over the last couple campaigns, the southpaw has an .872 OPS at home. It's been a subpar season for Bregman, though I have hope. He mostly hasn't hit lefties, but has produced a .755 OPS versus righties with an .835 in Houston the last two years.

Pirates at Brewers (Freddy Peralta): Bryan Reynolds ($3,500), Jack Suwinski ($3,500), Ji Hwan Bae ($2,800)

Peralta enters with a 4.73 ERA, though he's gotten there because the righty's been struggling a lot of late with a 6.67 from his last six starts while giving up nine home runs. There's some power and some speed in this stack, which features two lefties and one switch hitter.

Reynolds has produced a .278 average with seven homers and eight stolen bases. While a switch hitter, he's managed an .866 OPS versus righties since 2021 and an .890 on the road. With a keen eye at the plate and plenty of power, Suwinski has slashed .239/.359/.527 with 15 home runs. He can't hit lefties at all, yet has an .875 OPS versus righties through his career. Bae doesn't offer power, but he does damage on the basepaths and that's easier to do with a righty on the mound. He's stolen 20 bases and has been caught six times, which shows how much he's been running.

