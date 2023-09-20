MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, September 20

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Wednesday is a busy day for baseball, but not a busy night. In fact, only six games start at 6:40 p.m. ET or later, but only five are included for DFS purposes. The Tigers and Dodgers aren't included. Don't miss out on the DFS opportunities, though! Here are some lineup recommendations to get things percolating.

Pitching

Kodai Senga, NYM at MIA ($10,600): Early in the year, Senga has some notable home/road splits. Since the start of June, though, he's been great pretty much wherever he's pitched. Over his last seven road starts he has a 2.34 ERA, which is more than sufficient for any pitcher. Sure, the Marlins are still fighting for a playoff spot, but they are still in the bottom eight in runs scored.

Top Target

It has not been the kind of season we wanted, or expected from Vladimir Guerrero ($3,400), but he has a .342 OBP with 24 homers and 90 RBI, which is not exactly lackluster. Additionally, his .292/.363/.488 slash line on the road is more in line with what many of us envisioned from Vladito. Michael King has taken reasonably well to starting for the Yankees, but on the season he has a 3.66 ERA at home and has allowed righties to hit .259 against him. I'll take Guerrero on the road against that.

Bargain Bat

I imagine Harold Ramirez ($2,800) will be in the lineup Wednesday, and not just because Luke Raley is banged up. One, the right-handed DH has a .990 OPS over the last three weeks. Two, he has a .941 OPS versus lefties. Reid Detmers, a southpaw, is in line to start for the Angels. He has a 5.40 ERA on the road.

Stack to Consider

Cubs vs. Pirates (Mitch Keller): Cody Bellinger ($3,900), Ian Happ ($3,200), Mike Tauchman ($2,800)

Keller has teased turning a corner time and time again, but has yet to do it. This year, the issue has been his home/road splits, and being on the road is the problem for the righty. He has a 5.15 ERA in away starts. Since he also has allowed a .280 average to lefties since 2021, I have three guys who can hit left handed here.

Bellinger has slashed .310/.354/.537 with 26 homers and 20 stolen bases. He's also taken to Wrigley Field in his first season with the Cubs, as he has a .911 OPS at home. Happ is a switch hitter, but he has an .814 OPS versus righties. He also has an .827 OPS over the last three weeks. Tauchman is back playing regularly, because it turns out Pete Crow-Armstrong is not quite ready for primetime yet. As for Tauchman, the southpaw has a .359 OBP with seven homers and six stolen bases in 98 games. He has an .802 OPS at home as well.

