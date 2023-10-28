MLB DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 28

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Game 1 of the World Series didn't disappoint. Saturday's follow-up from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex starts at 8:03 p.m. EDT. For DFS, you get $90 in salary for five players. Your Megastar earns double the points, while your Superstar nets 1.5 times the points. Here's a Game 2 lineup I like.

MEGASTAR

Corey Seager, TEX vs. ARI ($23): Jordan Montgomery and Merrill Kelly have both pitched well in the playoffs and both are decent, so to me the matchups are more about lefties versus righties and similar ones. Kelly did post a 4.07 road ERA during the regular season, which is a point in Seager's favor. Of course, he recorded an OPS over 1.000 against righties and also at home this year, so it's not like he needs much help and he's continued to hit well in the playoffs with an OPS also over 1.000.

SUPERSTAR

Ketel Marte, ARI at TEX ($19): Marte shows up to the ballpark and gets a hit. That's been literally true this postseason with at least one in every game. Marte's a switch-hitter who's capable against all sorts of pitchers, including a .936 OPS against lefties - like Montgomery - since 2021.

FLEX

Evan Carter, TEX vs. ARI ($19): We've already run out of superlatives with Carter, and he's barely spent any time in the majors. That's what happens when you produce an OPS over 1.200 at home and against righties in limited regular-season plate appearances. It's what happens when a rookie has a .436 OBP in the playoffs and opens the World Series with an RBI double. Carter has nothing left to prove, especially facing a righty at home.

Christian Walker, ARI at TEX ($14): This is from realm of "it'd be nice if he could get going". It can be beneficial to remember that even when a hitter is red hot this late into the postseason, that's over a dozen-or-so appearances. That's not nothing, but MLB teams play more games than that over three weeks during the regular season. Walker has managed over 30 homers in each of his last two seasons and a .922 OPS versus southpaws. At this salary, it's worth seeing if he can turn it around.

Marcus Semien, TEX vs. ARI ($13): "It'd be nice if he could get going", part two. Semien is still leading off for the Rangers, and why not? He went .276 with 29 homers and 14 stolen bases this year to go with over 100 RBI and runs scored. Semien also registered an .836 OPS against his fellow righties and an .895 at home. He's a great player, and he didn't suddenly forget how to hit. If Semien were achieving his normal level, there's no way his salary would be this low. Why not see if Saturday is the day he looks like his usual self?

