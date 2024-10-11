MLB Divisional Series Expert Picks and Props for Dodgers vs. Padres

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Friday, October 11

Friday brings the deciding Game 5 of the National League Division Series (NLDS) between the Dodgers and Padres. Let's add to the excitement of the matchup by highlighting some of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 65-46-1 (+6.62 units)

Sports betting apps have enticing sportsbook promos you should sign up for to help boost your MLB betting bankroll. This BetMGM bonus code features a first-bet bonus of up to $1,500.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Best Bets

Fernando Tatis Jr. has been a star in the playoffs. When he first appeared in the playoffs in 2020, he went 7-for-22 with two home runs, two doubles, five RBI and five runs scored over six games. He has at least one hit in all six playoff games this year, going 11-for-22 with four home runs, three doubles, seven RBI and eight runs scored.

Let's focus on two player props for Tatis. First, let's take him to record at least two combined hits, runs and RBI. He has accomplished that feat in five out of six playoff games this year. Second, let's take him to record over 1.5 total bases at plus-odds. He has at least two total bases in all six playoff games. At plus-odds, that wager is too appealing to pass up.

Take advantage of this DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets.

In a win-or-go-home game like this, teams are usually quick to pull their starting pitcher at any sign of trouble. The Padres have an excellent bullpen and they aren't afraid to use it. Three of their four starters in this series have logged five or fewer innings. The lone exception was when Yu Darvish pitched seven innings in Game 2. Still, he only had three strikeouts in that game. During the regular season, the Dodgers struck out the 19th-most times in baseball, so they are a good contact-hitting team. Combine that with Darvish potentially logging limited innings and it will be difficult for him to go over his line of 4.5 strikeouts.

MLB Picks for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres