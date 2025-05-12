Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Hunter Greene Avoids Worst-Case Scenario

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Fortunately, Hernandez is showing signs of improvement and has already resumed hitting in the cage. He hopes to take live at-bats as soon as Tuesday and remains on track

The veteran Dodgers outfielder is also on the IL with a Grade 1 adductor strain. The injury initially occurred on May 5 and was originally believed to be a hamstring injury. While Hernandez's injury is technically the same as Greene's, the strains could involve different specific muscles. Hernandez's injury is also to his lead leg, meaning his injury will be loaded in a different manner than Greene's when the two players complete similar movements. Furthermore, position players stress the adductors differently when playing the field and batting.

Hunter Greene

The Reds ace landed on the injured list with a mild groin strain. The injury is reportedly a Grade 1 strain, meaning the overall integrity of the injured muscle(s) remains intact. That's a major win for a muscle group that is essential for pitchers. The groin, also known as the adductor muscles, not only helps transfer weight during delivery from the trail leg to the lead leg but also helps keep the pelvis and trunk stable. Furthermore, a weakness or limitation in the groin region can lead to muscle imbalances that ultimately affect the shoulder and elbow. As a result, the Reds medical team will handle his recovery carefully and a return after the minimum isn't guaranteed. Chase Petty is the most likely to take Greene's place in the rotation.

Teoscar Hernandez

Fortunately, Hernandez is showing signs of improvement and has already resumed hitting in the cage. He hopes to take live at-bats as soon as Tuesday and remains on track for a quick recovery. Andy Pages and James Outman have taken over in the Los Angeles outfield with Hernandez out and Tommy Edman's ankle injury lingering.

William Contreras

The Brewers catcher plans on playing through his fractured right middle finger. The fingers are made up of short bones known as the phalanges. The thumb has two phalanges, with the four fingers comprised of three. The proximal phalanges articulate with the bones of the hand, while the distal phalanges make up the tips of the digits. Based on this positioning, distal phalanx fractures are often easier to manage and protect. Unfortunately, the exact location of Contreras's break remains unknown, as is the exact moment when the injury occurred. As a result, pinpointing possible complications AND potential recovery windows remains difficult. However, Contreras' continued appearance behind the Milwaukee plate suggests the injury is mild enough to protect with a splint and is not significantly impacting his performance. Still, catcher remains a high-demand position, and managers that are rostering Contreras should adjust their expectations accordingly.

Check Swings

Ronald Acuna: Rehab watch is officially on for the former MVP as the Braves believe he will begin a rehab assignment sometime this month. Well-regarded surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache has cleared Acuna, leaving his official return to play timeline up to the Atlanta medical team. Acuna tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee on May 26 and eventually underwent surgery on June 6. While it will be nice to have Acuna on the active roster, it often takes a while for a player to return to top form following an ACL reconstruction. Acuna's return from a 2021 ACL tear in the opposite knee was marked by a dip in productivity in 2022 before he rebounded with his MVP campaign the following season. He remains young and has considerable upside, but anyone invested here should think more long-term than immediate impact.

Yordan Alvarez: Alvarez's hand soreness finally received a true diagnosis as the injury was designated as a right hand strain. The strain appears mild, as he's expected to resume hitting Monday. As long as the muscle holds up with increased activity, Alvarez has a chance to be activated by the weekend. I would still exhibit patience here to ensure there are no lingering effects, but the injury is tracking as a minor setback and not a significant ailment.

Ian Happ: The Cubs outfielder missed both of Chicago's weekend contests due to oblique discomfort. While soreness or discomfort remains a frustrating and vague designation, the fact that Happ was able to do some degree of hitting on Sunday is a good sign. Those invested in Happ should anticipate a small dip in productivity and keep in mind that his inherent level of injury risk will be elevated for the immediate future.

Jackson Merrill: The Padres outfielder did not play Sunday due to an undisclosed illness. Fortunately, the illness is not considered serious, and Merrill's recently strained hamstring has not been impacted. The timing is unfortunate as Merrill was rolling since returning from the IL, hitting .579 over four games, including a home run and 6 RBI. Consider him day-to-day for now and hope a brief absence doesn't cool him off considerably.

Freddy Peralta: Peralta joined Greene as the other NL Central starter to suffer a groin injury last week. He was removed from his start against the Cubs with soreness in the area. Fortunately, Peralta's injury appears less serious as he was able to complete his normal throwing routine, including a bullpen session, without limitations. As a result, the Brewers right-hander remains on track to make his next scheduled start Monday against the Guardians. Peralta has pitched extremely well to start the year, amassing a 4-2 record to go with a 2.18 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB over eight starts.

Corey Seager: The Rangers shortstop is set for a detailed evaluation when Texas returns from their recent road trip. Seager has been nursing a right hamstring injury since April 22 and appears to have aggravated the issue. He missed back-to-back games late last week but returned for Saturday's win over the Tigers. The return was brief as he also sat on Sunday. Given the fickle nature of the injury, a return to the IL wouldn't be surprising. Another extended absence would provide Seager additional time to heal and allow him to avoid constantly yo-yoing in and out of the lineup. Ezequiel Duran replaced Seager at shortstop and finished Sunday's game 2-of-4 at the plate.