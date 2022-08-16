MLB Picks at DraftKings Sportsbook Today: MLB Player Props and Bets for Tuesday, August 16

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets at DraftKings Sportsbook Today: MLB Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, August 16

Get ready for a busy Tuesday with 15 games scheduled to be played across baseball. There are a ton of wagering options to sift through on the DraftKings Sportsbook, so let's try to help narrow down the field by focusing on five options that could prove to be profitable.

Last Article's Record: 2-3 (-1.56 units)

Season Record: 27-21 (+0.15 units)

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals

It's Patrick Corbin Day. The Nationals' lefty is one of my favorite pitchers to attack, regardless of his opponent. He's having a disastrous season with a 7.02 ERA and a 1.82 WHIP. If he didn't have such a hefty contract, he likely wouldn't still be in the starting rotation. The Nationals are rebuilding, also, so it's not as if his blowups are hurting the team in the grand scheme of things.

Corbin has been particularly bad of late, allowing at least four runs in each of his last six starts. He failed to make it out of the first inning two times during that stretch. He's allowed at least six hits in 14 of his last 16 starts, and has allowed a total of 161 hits over 110.1 innings. The Cubs' lineup isn't exactly loaded, but look for them to exploit this favorable matchup.

MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals

Cubs over 2.5 runs 1st 5 Innings (-105) for 1 unit

Cubs over 4.5 total runs (-125) for 1 unit

Corbin over 5.5 hits allowed (+105) for 1 unit

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

The Twins are in a tight race with the Guardians and the White Sox for the AL Central lead. They will have a significant pitching advantage in this game against the Royals, with Sonny Gray opposing Zack Greinke. Gray has proven to be one of their most reliable starters, recording a 3.33 ERA and a 3.55 FIP. The one time that he faced the Royals previously, he allowed only one run across six innings.

Meanwhile, Greinke has been pedestrian, at best, for the Royals. He's made 19 starts, putting up a 4.29 ERA and a 4.24 FIP. He only has a 13.5 percent strikeout rate, and his WHIP sits at 1.34 despite a 4.7 percent walk rate. With him pitching to contact, he's given up at least six hits in both of his previous outings against the Twins this season. The Twins do a good job of making contact, in general, since they have struck out the 10th-fewest times in baseball. Another crazy split working in the Twins' favor is that Greinke has a 7.16 ERA and 1.61 WHIP on the road this season, compared to a 1.98 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP at home.

MLB Player Props and Picks for Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

Twins -0.5 RL 1st 5 Innings (-130) for 1 unit

Greinke over 5.5 hits allowed (-130) for 1 unit

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.