MLB Picks: Free Expert MLB Picks for Tuesday, Aug. 8

Best MLB Bets Today: Free Expert MLB Picks for Tuesday, Aug. 8

Season: 77-88-1 -34.57 units

Prior Article: 1-2 -1.30 units

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt ranks 179th out of 184 in WAR and has a 7.11 ERA and 6.65 FIP. While his expected ERA is 5.35 and xFIP is 4.91, the numbers are still dismal having to go against a red hot Dodgers team averaging 6.7 runs since July 1.

Initially I was looking at the Dodgers OVER 1.5 runs F3, but Pfaadt has been strong against the order first time around. He gets creamed second and third time through the order so I looked at a full-game OVER despite the number being 5.5 runs.

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers at Diamondbacks

Dodgers OVER 5.5 runs for 0.5 unit (DraftKings +110)

Dodgers -1.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +102)

Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers

Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland ranks 106 out of 118 starting pitchers with at least 30 innings pitched since June 15. His stat line is 6.81 ERA, 23:16 K:BB and has allowed at least three runs in six out of those seven starts. His home/road splits are head scratching with a road line of just 17 strikeouts in 50.2 innings.

The game total of 8.5 runs is also a bit confusing, but could be driven down by the Rockies' horrible record on the road. This opens up opportunity to target the Brewers team total plays in F3, F5 and total game.

MLB Best Bets for Rockies at Brewers

Brewers OVER 2.5 runs F5 for 0.5 unit (DraftKings -120)

Brewers OVER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -135)

Brewers -1.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -108)

Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox

The total on this game comes in at a whopping 10 runs with the game in Fenway Park tonight. The Red Sox offense is slumping again, and their reputation is driving this inflated number.

The Royals rank dead last in runs per game on the road at 3.39 and have averaged 3.3 runs in their last 17 road games (3-14 record). Kutter Crawford has pitched decent over his last 7 starts with a 3.47 ERA and a 35:10 K:BB. The Royals have hit the OVER 4.5 runs in just 17 out of 57 road games (30 percent).

MLB Best Bets Royals at Red Sox

Royals UNDER 4.5 runs for 2 units (DraftKings -125)

MLB Best Bets Recap