MLB Picks: Free MLB Picks and Player Props for Monday, Sept. 11

St. Louis Cardinals at Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles -1.5 Runs (+120 DraftKings)

Dakota Hudson will toe the rubber for St. Louis tonight and he's been a terrible pitcher on the road this season. He sports a 3.43 home ERA, but on the road it's been a disaster with a 6.23 ERA albeit in a limited sample. Baltimore has been very good at home this season against right-handed pitching with a team .329 wOBA. A quick look at Baltimore starter Dean Kremer and his 4.07 ERA (1.29 WHIP) doesn't scream ace, but looking at what he's done recently is extremely impressive. Over the last two months (56.2 innings) he has a 2.86 ERA (1.15 WHIP) and has allowed only one earned run over his last three starts (16.2 innings). If nothing else, remember Kremer in the late rounds next season if you're doing a season-long fantasy league.

Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates

Patrick Corbin OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (+130 DraftKings)

Usually I use this space to pick on Corbin, but I'm going the other way tonight. He's gotten bombed in his last two starts and only had two strikeouts last game. Corbin could be wearing down, but I like this wager for a few reasons. Before his last start the over hit in three consecutive starts and it's not out of the realm of possibilities that he strikes out six or seven batters. The middle part of the order for the Pirates has struck out nine times in 38 at-bats against Corbin, which shows he's had past success against them. As a team Pittsburgh has stuck out 23.8 percent of the time against southpaws, which ranks in the bottom-half of the league.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies

Cody Bellinger Anytime Home Run (+450 DraftKings, Christopher Morel Anytime Home Run (+450 DraftKings)

Yes! We have a Coors game tonight and while it didn't win last week, I'm going back to picking a pair of teammates and taking both anytime home run odds. Morel's an outstanding value on DraftKings considering the exact same wager is only +330 on other sites. Kyle Freeland has allowed 13 home runs in only 73 innings at home this season making this a great matchup for the Cubs. While Freeland doesn't have a home run against him, Bellinger has gone 8-for-23 against the lefty with four doubles. If you want less risk here, Bellinger's over 0.5 RBI tonight is +110 on DraftKings and Morel's is +165, also on DraftKings.

