MLB Picks: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Saturday, May 13

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Betting Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Saturday, May 13

Last Article's Record: 2-3, -1.43 units

Season Record: 21-25, -2.11 units

Sports betting went live in Massachusetts this spring and baseball fans located there can use the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code at signup to get a great welcome bonus bet. The BetMGM bonus code gets MLB fans a first-bet bonus offer worth up to $1,000.

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

Shane McClanahan has been almost unstoppable this year, posting a 1.76 ERA and 1.13 WHIP while recording the win in seven of his eight starts. He also logged a 1.50 ERA in 18.0 innings vs. the Yankees last year. Meanwhile, Nestor Cortes has seen his form drop off this year (though he's still been good at home), going past five innings just twice in seven starts while allowing multiple runs in all but one game. The Rays themselves are 6-1 vs. LHP, while the Yankees are 5-4 vs. LHP. Clear edge for Tampa today at the pick 'em price.

MLB Best Bets for Rays at Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays F5 -0.5 (FanDuel -108)

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers

Rookie Bryce Miller has looked sensational since his callup a couple of weeks ago, pitching six innings in both starts while allowing just five combined baserunners and one earned run over the 12.0 innings. He now gets a nice spot vs. the Tigers and their starter Alex Faedo, who allowed two homers over 4.2 innings in his only start this year. The price is reasonable to back what looks like one of the game's best young pitchers vs. an inferior opponent.

Miller's stuff has looked tremendous (particularly his fastball), helping him record 10 strikeouts in his major league debut vs. Oakland and then log five (over six innings) vs. the low-strikeout Astros his last time out. He's in a good spot today vs. the Tigers, who rank in the upper third of the league in strikeouts on a per-game basis. It's even possible Miller goes a bit longer than six innings today, as he still hasn't topped 85 pitches yet.

MLB Best Bets for Mariners at Tigers

Seattle Mariners F5 -0.5, (DraftKings -125)

Bryce Miller over 5.5 strikeouts, (FanDuel +128)

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

I'm always interested in taking Julio Urias at a coin-flip price at home, and it helps that the Dodgers are 17-9 vs. RHP in addition to being 13-6 at home. Also note that Urias has a 1.82 home ERA over 24.2 innings. It's a cheap price here on a likely result.

MLB Best Bets for Padres at Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers F5 -0.5, (FanDuel -105)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Tampa Bay Rays F5 -0.5, (FanDuel -108)

Seattle Mariners F5 -0.5, (DraftKings -125)

Bryce Miller over 5.5 strikeouts, (FanDuel +128)

Los Angeles Dodgers F5 -0.5, (FanDuel -105)

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available player props, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.