MLB Picks: MLB Best Bets for Saturday, August 6

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks: Free Expert MLB Best Bets for Saturday, August 6

RotoWire.com's Juan Carlos Blanco identifies his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last article's record: 3-1 (2.55 RW Bucks)

Season record: 56-60-4 (-9.54 RW Bucks)

I'm focused on a pair of left-handers in a couple of evening matchups today, banking on one to falter and the other to thrive.

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

Starting Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Ranger Suarez

Corbin arguably isn't as bad a pitcher as his overall body of work in 2022 would indicate, but it's impossible to ignore how ineffective he's been, especially on the road. The veteran southpaw is 1-8 with an 8.43 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, .367 average and .408 wOBA when away from home, and the Phillies got to him for nine runs on eight hits over 3.1 innings back on June 16 in his own home park. Current Philadelphia bats own a collective .266 average and .806 OPS against Corbin in 145 career encounters, and the Phillies boast a .270 average, .345 OBP and .343 wOBA against lefties at home since June 1.

The Nationals bullpen also makes for a good target once Corbin exits the game, as Washington relievers have allowed a .329 average, .955 OPS and .418 wOBA to the 74 batters they've faced thus far in August and just worked four innings Friday night after starter Josiah Gray was chased early. Philadelphia ranks in the top half of MLB with 4.6 runs per home game, and the Phillies have already scored over 5.5 runs against the Nats in four of 10 games this season while falling just short with five runs on three other occasions.

MLB Best Bets for Nationals at Phillies

Phillies Over 2.5 runs – 1st 5 innings (-150 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1.50 RW Bucks

Phillies Over 5.5 total runs (+104 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1.04 RW Bucks

San Francisco Giants at Oakland Athletics

Starting Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Adam Oller

Rodon has put together a very strong first season in San Francisco, and although he's been more hittable on the road than at home, he's still pitched to a respectable 3.88 ERA and impressive 1.04 WHIP, 10.6 K/9 and 0.6 HR/9 when traveling. The southpaw draws a very good matchup in Saturday's installment of the Bay Bridge series, as the Athletics sport a .207/.280/.309 slash line and .264 wOBA against left-handed pitching at home since June 1. He also absolutely stymied current A's bats during his time in the AL, holding them to a collective .062/.196/.080 slash line in 45 plate appearances.

Oller has struggled considerably in multiple starts and has given up at least four runs in five of his 12 trips to the mound this season. The right-hander has also given up three runs on two other occasions, and all but one of those seven total instances where he's conceded at least three runs have come in stints of five innings or fewer. San Francisco ranks in the top half of MLB with 2.63 runs in the first 5 innings per game, and although that figure drops to 2.3 on the road, it's certainly not a bad idea to take a run at the Over on the 2.5 figure at plus money.

MLB Best Bets for Giants at Athletics

Carlos Rodon 7+ Strikeouts and Giants To Win (-140 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1.40 RW Bucks

Giants Over 2.5 runs – 1st 5 innings (+105 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

