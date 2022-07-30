MLB Picks: MLB Best Bets for Saturday, July 30

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets for Saturday, July 30

RotoWire.com's Juan Carlos Blanco identifies his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last article: 2-2 (-0.50 RW Bucks)

Season Record: 51-57-4 (-13.23 RW Bucks)

I'm focused on a game in each league Saturday night, including a Coors Field matchup where I expect some early runs despite the presence of an ace on the mound.

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

Starting Pitchers: Chris Flexen vs. Framber Valdez

Flexen has been surprisingly steady for the second consecutive season and comes into Saturday night's start with a 6-2 record, 2.89 ERA and 0.6 HR/9 across the 62.1 innings covering his last 11 outings. That sample includes a pair of quality starts against Houston where he allowed only three earned runs across 13.2 innings and didn't give up a homer. Those aren't the only successful encounters Flexen has had with Astros bats this season, as he also faced them on two other occasions and came within one inning of tossing two more quality starts. Overall, Flexen has posted a 2.31 ERA in 11.2 innings at Minute Maid Park in 2022.

Valdez has been very effective in his own right, and he'll enter Saturday not having given up more than three earned runs in a start since Jun. 11. However, the left-hander has actually been a bit more vulnerable at home with a 4.04 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 42.1 innings. Valdez pitched to some contact against the Mariners at Safeco Field on Sunday as well, allowing three runs on eight hits over 6.2 innings. Seattle comes in having compiled a .281 average, .783 OPS, .345 wOBA and 6.3 wRAA against lefties on the road since June 1, and although Valdez can miss plenty of bats and does a great job keeping the ball in the park, Seattle could at least stay close early on.

MLB Best Bets for Mariners at Astros

● Mariners +0.5 – 1st 5 innings (+114 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

● Mariners Over 1.5 runs – 1st 5 innings (+100 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

Starting Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Kyle Freeland

The Dodgers aren't immune from struggling at Coors Field despite their elite record, as they've dropped four games there this season and almost lost a fifth on Friday. Kershaw has had his share of trouble there as well, having given up six earned runs on nine hits and four walks over just four innings on Jun. 28. The Rockies are averaging an MLB-high 5.7 runs per home game, including 3.1 per first five innings. Colorado bats have especially picked on southpaws there by generating a 306 average, .885 OPS, .381 wOBA and 22.5 wRAA against lefties at home since Jun. 1. Current Rockies hitters have enjoyed plenty of success at Kershaw's expense over the years as well, having generated a collective .333/.385/.479 slash line against him in 154 career plate appearances.

Freeland's outlook isn't exactly bright either, with the veteran left-hander having been tagged for a 5.66 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 1.3 HR/9 over 55.2 innings at home this year. The Dodgers have enjoyed success against him this season in three encounters, as he's pitched to a 7.04 ERA and allowed three homers to L..A. bats in 15.1 innings. The Blue Crew also sports a solid .261 average, .759 OPS and .328 wOBA against lefties on the road since June 1 and average an MLB-high 5.4 runs per road game, including an MLB-high 3.2 per first five innings.

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers at Rockies

● Over 6 runs – 1st 5 innings (+100 on Caesars Sportsbook) for 2 RW Bucks

● Rockies Over 2.5 runs – 1st 5 innings (+125 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

