MLB Free Picks Today: MLB Best Bets for Saturday, June 11

MLB Picks Expert Picks Today: MLB Best Bets for Saturday, June 11

RotoWire.com's Juan Carlos Blanco identifies his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

I'm locking into a game in each league on Wednesday night's slate that I feel has some exploitable starting pitchers, and that therefore can lead to some solid offensive production for the opposition.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

Starting Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Sam Long

Kershaw will be coming off the injured list for this start after last having seen action at the big-league level May 7 due to a pelvic injury. Kershaw was off to a stellar start before being sidelined, having posted a 4-0 record, 1.80 ERA and 0.73 WHIP over five starts. The legendary lefty had given up one or zero earned runs in four of those outings, but after such a long layoff and facing a Giants team that owns a .284 average, .913 OPS, .386 wOBA and MLB-best 12.8 wRAA against southpaws at home since May 1, the chances of San Francisco dinging him for at least one run in the first five innings isn't inconceivable by any stretch.

Long is getting a spot start Saturday with Alex Cobb on injured list due to a neck injury. The young southpaw has a tough matchup on paper against the Dodgers as well, considering Los Angeles has generated a 13.1 percent walk rate, modest 16.2 percent strikeout rate and .337 wOBA against lefties on the road since May 1. The Blue Crew is also tops in the majors with 3.2 runs per first five innings per road game, and Long's 11.5 percent walk rate could well get him into some trouble while he's in there against a potent veteran lineup that's also shown plenty of patience at the plate versus southpaws.

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers at Giants

The Pick: Both teams to score 1+ runs in 1st 5 innings (-165 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1.65 RW Bucks

Secondary Pick: Money Line and Total Runs Parlay: Dodgers and Both Teams To Score 2+ runs (+140) for 1 RW Buck

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners

Starting Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. George Kirby

Wacha's body of work in recent seasons and some of his underlying metrics suggest he's due for some notable regression sooner rather than later. The veteran right-hander came into the season with a 10-16 record, 5.11 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over the last three seasons, and although he's done an excellent job limiting the damage and hard contact thus far, there's also a notable gulf between his .234 wOBA and .322 xwOBA and his 1.99 ERA and 3.80 xERA. Wacha has also seen a notable drop in strikeout rate to 17.4 percent from last season's already middling 22.9 percent figure, and current Mariners bats own a collective .264 average and .788 OPS against him in 103 career encounters.

Kirby has been impressive over his first six starts and shown pinpoint control, as evidenced by his 31:3 K:BB across 32 innings. That said, the young right-hander does have some potential red flags in his underlying metrics as well, as he sports a .264 xBA and .332 xwOBA, and he's allowing an elevated 10.4 percent barrel rate. The Red Sox also got to him for five runs on eight hits over five innings at Fenway back on May 19, and he comes in having allowed five homers in his last three starts. He's also facing a red-hot offense that's posted a .352 wOBA on the road against righties since May 1.

MLB Best Bets for Red Sox at Mariners

The Pick: Over 4 runs - 1st 5 innings (-145 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1.45 RW Bucks

Secondary Pick: Over 8 total runs (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1.10 RW Bucks

