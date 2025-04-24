Best MLB Bets: MLB Single Game Prop Betting Picks for Thursday, April 24

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks: MLB Best Bets for Thursday, April 24

Last week, we went looking for seeing-eye singles and we got them en route to a winning day thanks to Bobby Witt and the Royals. Today, I'm back with another single game focus, and today's game takes us to the desert where the Rays and D-Backs square off in the rubber game of a three game series. Drew Rasmussen takes the hill for Tampa while Corbin Burnes goes for Arizona. Let's dive in!

Tampa Bay Rays @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Best Bet #1: Rays ML (+116 @ BetRivers)

Tampa starter Drew Rasmussen has been outstanding to start the year, coming in with a 0.87 ERA and 0.82 WHIP, powered by a 22/5 K/BB ratio. He's thrived despite formidable competition vs the Rangers in Texas and home against the Yankees.. Rasmussen has fared well against current Arizona batters and with Burnes scuffling to start the season, I like the value on Tampa tonight.

Best Bet #2: Rays/Diamondbacks UNDER 8 (+100 @ BetMGM)

I covered Rasmussen's success above and while Corbin Burnes has not gotten off to a great start, he is still an ace with and has shown signs of improvement. In his last start, Burnes had a quality start against the MLB's best offense (Cubs). Most telling from that start was a much more Burnes-like zero walks after giving up nine free passes in his first three starts. Burnes has also performed well against current Rays batters and Tampa seems to have a pattern of busting out their bats for one game per series. Against Boston, the Rays scored 16 in the first game of that series, then scored four combined in the other two contests. In their last series against the Yanks, they scored 10 in the 3rd game, but just three total in the other three games combined. Assuming the seven runs Tampa scored yesterday was their high-water mark for the series, I see this as a low scoring contest that is dominated by both starters.

Best Bet #3: Drew Rasmussen OVER 4.5 Ks (-111 @ FanDuel)

Sticking with the theme, I really like the value on Rasmussen's strikeout props. Despite not going exceptionally deep into games, he struck out seven in each of his last two starts with four being his lowest output in any start this season. Arizona does not strike out a ton as a team, so I wouldn't go too crazy with this number, but if you can find OVER 5 Ks on an alternative line at plus money, it would be worth a small dabble. I see Rasmussen finishing with 5-6 strikeouts on the day.

