MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 29

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

Baseball begins the week with 12 games Monday. That leaves us with a bevy of choices to ponder on PrizePicks. Let's highlight four options that stand out amongst the crowd.

Shohei Ohtani, LAD at ARZ: More Than 1.5 Total Bases

Ohtani is showing no signs of being slowed by elbow surgery during the offseason. After slugging .654 last season, he is slugging .639 through his first 30 games with the Dodgers. He is batting what would be a career-high .336, while also producing seven home runs and 14 doubles. In terms of this option, Ohtani has recorded at least two total bases in seven of his last 11 games.

Taking the mound for the Diamondbacks will be Tommy Henry, who had a 4.88 FIP and a 1.36 WHIP last season. Through his first five outings this year, he has a 4.58 FIP and a 1.60 WHIP. Left-handed hitters are slugging .507 against him for his career, so don't worry that Ohtani doesn't have the platoon advantage in this matchup.

Gunnar Henderson, BAL vs. NYY: More Than 7.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

Henderson hits the ball hard. Last season, he produced an 11.4 percent barrel rate and a 51.7 percent hard-hit rate. This year, he has a 13.4 percent barrel rate and a 59.8 percent hard-hit rate. That has helped him produce a .324 ISO and a .408 wOBA in the early going.

Henderson will not be facing an overpowering force in Clarke Schmidt, who has a 1.37 WHIP and a 22.3 percent strikeout rate for his career. While Schmidt has limited right-handed hitters to a .296 wOBA during his career, lefties have a .368 wOBA against him. This is a great matchup for Henderson to thrive at the plate.

Trea Turner, PHI at LAA: More Than 1.5 Total Bases

Turner is locked in at the plate right now. Over his last 12 games, he is 21-for-54 (.389) with a home run and six doubles. Although he has just four RBI during that span, he has scored 15 runs for the dangerous Phillies' lineup.

Trying to slow Turner down will be Griffin Canning, who has a 1.54 WHIP and has given up 30 hits across 24 innings. Since the beginning of last season, he has allowed 27 home runs across 151 innings. Don't expect him to be the pitcher who cools off Turner.

Gleyber Torres, NYY at BAL: Less Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

The Yankees scored 30 runs against the Brewers in two games over the weekend. Torres did his part, hitting a combined 5-for-11 with two runs scored and four RBI across the two games. However, he only has six RBI and 14 runs scored for the season. He is slugging a disappointing .255 to go along with his .218 batting average. The problem has been a lack of quality contact that has resulted in him recording a 2.5 percent barrel rate.

Torres could be fighting an uphill battle versus Grayson Rodriguez. Although Rodriguez was roughed up for seven runs by the Angels in his last start, he had given up seven total runs over his first four starts. Rodriguez has also been excellent against right-handed hitters, holding them to a .312 wOBA for his career. Torres could be in line for another underwhelming stat line.

