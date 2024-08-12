MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Monday, August 12

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

Baseball kicks off the week with 11 games on the schedule Monday. There is the potential for some exciting matchups, including when the Red Sox host the Rangers. Let's dig into the entire slate and highlight some of the best options to consider on PrizePicks.

Juan Soto, NYY at CWS: Over 8.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

Aaron Judge continues to dominate the headlines across baseball. He's certainly having a spectacular season, but Soto is also putting up crazy stats. He has a higher walk rate (18.0 percent) than he does strikeout rate (15.5 percent) on his way to recording a .285 ISO and a .431 wOBA. He hit two more home runs Sunday, giving him a total of 30 for the season.

Looking to try and slow down Soto will be Ky Bush, who didn't even make it to Triple-A until this year. He logged 19 innings at the level and has made one start for the White Sox. In that outing, he allowed three runs, two hits and five walks over four innings against the Athletics. Combine the inexperienced Bush starting with a bad bullpen behind him and Soto has the ability to produce another terrific stat line.

Austin Wells, NYY at CWS: More Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Wells has been batting fourth or fifth in the Yankees' lineup, which is a great spot to be in behind Judge and Soto. Wells has taken advantage of the opportunity by hitting 22-for-61 (.361) with 13 RBI and six runs scored over his last 16 games. During that span, he only produced a 16.9 percent strikeout rate. With plenty of traffic likely set to be on base ahead of him again, Wells brings plenty of upside into this matchup.

Vladimir Guerrero, TOR at LAA: Over 8.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

Guerrero went 0-for-4 against the Athletics on Sunday, ending his hitting streak at 22 games. He wasn't just racking up single during the streak, either. He hit 40-for-81 (.494) with 10 home runs and 11 doubles. His .934 OPS for the season is on pace to be the second-highest mark of his career.

Guerrero will look to start a new hitting streak with Davis Daniel taking the mound for the Angels in this matchup. He had a 5.11 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP at Triple-A this year. Things haven't been any better in the majors with him giving up at least four runs in three of his last four starts with the Angels. This is not a matchup to shy away from; roll with Guerrero to go over this hitter fantasy score.

Nolan Schanuel, LAA vs. TOR: More Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

The Blue Jays will also be rolling with an underwhelming starting pitcher in this game. They will start Bowden Francis, who has a 5.44 ERA and a 5.41 FIP this season. One of his biggest problems has been his inability to keep hitters inside the ball park, allowing 2.0 HR/9. His 1.39 WHIP isn't helping matters, either.

While the Angels don't have an overly dangerous lineup, Schanuel is someone who can exploit a favorable matchup. Over his last 21 games, he is 21-for-72 (.292) with a .427 OBP. He has proven to have a good eye at the plate, posting a career 12.3 percent walk rate and a 16.2 percent strikeout rate. Despite power not being his forte, he does have 12 home runs this season.

