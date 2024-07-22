MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Monday, July 22

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

With only one day game Monday, we have a packed evening slate of baseball to enjoy. We also have plenty of options to sift through on PrizePicks. Here are four of them that stand out amongst the crowd.

Rafael Devers, BOS at COL: More Than 8.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

Devers has posted a .292 ISO and a .396 wOBA this season, both of which are on pace to be the highest marks of his career. While his strikeout rate has jumped a bit to 24.3 percent, his 11.7 percent walk rate is also on pace to be the highest mark of his career. With his 14.7 percent barrel rate, a series at Coors Field has the potential to leave him with some gaudy stat lines.

Given this game will be played at Coors Field, this isn't exactly a lofty fantasy score for Devers to hit. It might have been set this low because he will be facing a lefty in Austin Gomber. Gomber is not an overpowering force, though, with his 16.1 percent strikeout rate this season. After allowing 1.7 HR/9 last season, Gomber has given up 1.6 HR/9 this year. Look for Devers to go over this number.

Blake Snell, SF at LAD: More Than 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed

Snell dominated the Twins in his last outing, giving up one hit and recording eight strikeouts across seven scoreless innings. It was the first time all season that he logged more than five innings in a game and he did so while throwing just 80 pitches. With that performance, he has posted back-to-back starts in which he has not allowed a run.

Prior to Snell's last two strong outings, he had given up at least three earned runs in each of his first six starts. He is once again walking too many batters, posting a 10.8 percent walk rate. The Dodgers have the highest OPS in baseball and are tied for the most runs scored, so taking Snell to give up at least two earned runs might be too good to pass up.

Tanner Houck, BOS at COL: More Than 5.5 Pitcher Strikeouts

Houck is having the best season of his career, recording a 2.54 ERA that is supported by a 2.67 FIP. A start at Coors Field is scary, but he generally does a good job of keeping hitters inside the ballpark. He has given up just 0.7 HR/9 for his career and has allowed only 0.4 HR/9 this season. Opponents also have just a 5.4 percent barrel rate against him this year.

In terms of strikeouts, Houck isn't exactly blowing people away with his 23.5 percent strikeout rate. However, with him limiting baserunners and pitching so deep into games, he has recorded at least five strikeouts in 14 of his 19 starts. The Rockies have struck out the third-most times in baseball, leaving Houck with a favorable opportunity to record at least six strikeouts in this matchup.

Yonny Chirinos, MIA vs. NYM: More Than 5.5 Hits Allowed

With the Marlins scrambling just to find healthy starters, Chirinos will make his sixth start for the team. He was roughed up in his last outing, getting tagged for seven runs over 5.2 innings by the Reds. His WHIP sits at 1.72 for the season, thanks in part to him giving up 34 hits across 25 innings.

Chirinos has allowed at least six hits in four of his five starts. The Mets have recorded the 10th-most hits in baseball, while striking out the 10th-fewest times. The Marlins used four relievers in Sunday's game, so they would likely love for Chirinos to at least give them five innings Monday. Expect him to be in this game long enough to allow at least six hits again.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.