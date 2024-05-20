MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 20

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

Monday won't be lacking action with 12 games set to be played across baseball. That also means we have a ton of options to wade through on PrizePicks. Here are some that stand out amongst the crowd.

Mookie Betts, LAD vs. AZ: More Than 8.0 Hitter Fantasy Score

The Diamondbacks are going to use Joe Mantiply as an opener for this game with Slade Cecconi expected to follow him and pitch multiple innings. Cecconi has a 5.27 ERA that is supported by a 5.05 FIP. One of his biggest problems has been him giving up 1.7 HR/9. He also doesn't overpower hitters, posting a career 18.2 percent strikeout rate.

A struggling pitcher facing Betts in Los Angeles will be a tall order. Betts loves hitting at home, where he has a 1.028 OPS this season. Last year, he had a 1.094 OPS at home. Cecconi having home run issues is noteworthy because 31 of the 47 home runs that Betts has hit since the beginning of last season have come at home. This is a great matchup for Betts to have a big night at the plate.

Michael Wacha, KC vs. Reese Olson, DET: Less Than 0.5 First Inning Runs Allowed

Wacha has a 4.71 ERA, but his 3.84 FIP indicates that he hasn't pitched that poorly. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of his last six starts. While the Tigers scored four runs against him earlier this season, they generally have an underwhelming lineup. They rank inside the bottom-10 in baseball in both runs scored and OPS.

Olson has been terrific for the Tigers, posting a 2.09 ERA and a 2.56 FIP. He has yet to allow a home run this season, while also posting a 0.99 WHIP. In what has the potential to be a low-scoring game, both teams could have a difficult time producing runs in the first inning.

Colt Keith, KC vs. DET: Less Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

It has been a struggle for Keith, who is batting .197 with a .220 wOBA. He has yet to hit a home run, leaving him with a .024 ISO. Contact hasn't been an issue, with him having just a 16.5 percent strikeout rate. However, his 31.4 percent hard-hit rate isn't helping his cause.

With Keith struggling so much, he has just 11 runs scored and 12 RBI this season. The bulk of his production came in a game against the Diamondbacks last week in which he had four hits, three runs scored and two RBI. Take that out of the equation and his stats are really ugly. Less-than is the way to go here.

Ben Lively, CLE vs. NYM: Less Than 4.5 Strikeouts

This would seem like a low number for Lively to hit. He has made six starts for the Guardians this season and he finished with at least five strikeouts in five of them. However, look at who he faced. He has faced the Red Sox twice, a team that has struck out the third-most times in baseball. He also took the mound against the Angels, who have struck out the ninth-most times.

Lively has a modest 18.3 percent strikeout rate for his career. That number is better this season at 23.1 percent, but he's still not overpowering. The Mets do a good job of making contact, striking out the sixth-fewest times in baseball. This could be one of Lively' more underwhelming strikeout totals of the season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.