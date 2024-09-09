MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Monday, September 9

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

We'll start off the week with nine games on the schedule Monday. The slate won't include many top-tier starting pitchers, so we have the potential for some high-scoring games. Let's dig into the options on PrizePicks and highlight some of the more appealing ones to consider.

Mookie Betts, LAD vs. CHC: More Than 8.0 Hitter Fantasy Score

Since returning from the injured list, Betts is 29-for-94 (.309) with six home runs and seven doubles over 25 games. Despite playing in just 97 games this season, he has 16 home runs and 14 stolen bases. One of his strengths has continued to be his excellent eye at the plate. He has posted a 13.0 percent walk rate to go along with his 11.7 percent strikeout rate.

Betts will look to stay locked in when the Dodgers host the Cubs. Their starter for this game will be Kyle Hendricks, who has a 5.22 FIP and a 1.51 WHIP. He has been even worse on the road, recording a 6.09 FIP and a 1.61 WHIP away from Chicago. The Dodgers could score runs in bunches in this matchup, leaving Betts with significant upside.

Freddie Freeman, LAD vs. CHC: More Than 8.0 Hitter Fantasy Score

While he hasn't been able to duplicate his stellar production from last season, Freeman hasn't exactly struggled for the Dodgers. He enters the evening with a .203 ISO and a .371 wOBA. He has even better numbers against right-handed pitchers, registering a .222 ISO and a .393 wOBA against them. With how poorly Hendricks has pitched, he's another Dodgers option to target.

Spencer Horwitz, TOR vs. NYM: More Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Horwitz has launched three home runs over his last two games, boosting his ISO to .193 for the season. He did a good job of making contact throughout the minors and that has carried over into the big leagues, with him posting a 17.4 percent strikeout rate. Over his last 17 games, he is 19-for-54 (.352) with five home runs and five doubles.

Starting this game for the Mets will be Paul Blackburn (hand), who is being activated from the injured list. Prior to being sidelined, he had given up 13 runs (12 earned) over 12.1 innings in his last three starts. He generally pitches to contact, given his career 17.8 percent strikeout rate. With how locked in Horwitz is right now, more than is the way to go here.

Anthony Rendon, LAA at MIN: Less Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

It has been another disastrous season for Rendon, who has been limited to 57 games because of injuries. He has yet to hit a home run on his way to producing a .267 slugging percentage. Although he's not striking out much, he only has a 2.3 percent barrel rate. Over his last 20 games, he is 9-for-62 (.145) with seven runs scored and eight RBI.

Looking to keep Rendon in his funk will be David Festa, who has a 1.20 WHIP over 10 outings with the Twins. After getting hit hard in his first two starts, Festa has given up two or fewer runs in seven of his last eight outings. Festa has allowed eight home runs across 47.1 innings, but with Rendon's lack of power, he might not be able to exploit that weakness. Look for Rendon to have another quiet night at the plate.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.