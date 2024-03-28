MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Opening Day

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

Opening Day has arrived. We've already had a couple of games postponed because of weather, but we still have a packed slate to enjoy. Let's dig through all of the options on PrizePicks and highlight a four that stand out amongst the crowd.

Jesus Luzardo, MIA vs. PIT: More Than 14.5 Pitching Outs

The Marlins' starting rotation is thin to begin the season. Sandy Alcantara (elbow) is expected to miss the entire season. Eury Perez (elbow), Braxton Garrett (shoulder) and Edward Cabrera (shoulder) are all sidelined, as well. That will put a heavy burden on the shoulders of Luzardo, who will start their first game of the season against the Pirates.

This game being played in Miami is noteworthy for Luzardo. Last season, he had a 4.48 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP on the road. At home, he had a 2.99 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP, and he logged at least five innings in 15 of his 19 starts in Miami. Both of his first two starts of the season came at home and he logged at least 5.2 innings in both of them. More is the way to go here.

Christian Walker, ARI vs. COL: More Than 0.5 RBIs

Walker set a new career-high with 103 RBI last season. He slugged 33 home runs to help his cause, giving him a total of 69 home runs over the last two seasons. A lot of his success came at home, which is where he will begin the season Thursday. He hit .246 with a .472 slugging percentage on the road last season, compared to batting .271 with a .523 slugging percentage at home.

Walker also begins the season with a great matchup against Kyle Freeland. Last year, Freeland posted a 5.03 ERA and a 5.30 FIP across 29 starts. For his career, he has a 4.60 FIP. Expect the Diamondbacks to score plenty of runs in this game, giving Walker a favorable opportunity to record at least one RBI.

Gabriel Moreno, ARI vs. COL: Less Than 0.5 Hitter Strikeouts

This is another way to attack the Diamondbacks' matchup with Freeland. Freeland does not miss many bats, finishing with just a 13.9 percent strikeout rate last season. Moreno does a good job of making contact and posted a 19.7 percent strikeout rate last season. He also recorded a .898 OPS against left-handed pitchers. Combine Freeland with an underwhelming Rockies bullpen and Moreno is in a favorable spot to avoid being struck out.

Yu Darvish, SD vs. Logan Webb. SF: Less Than 0.5 First Inning Runs Allowed

This is a great pitching matchup to start off the series between the Padres and Giants. Darvish started one of the two games that the Padres played in South Korea, giving up one unearned run over 3.2 innings to the Dodgers. Over the last three seasons with the Padres, he has a 3.68 FIP and a 1.02 WHIP at home. The Giants did upgrade their lineup during the offseason by adding Matt Chapman, Jorge Soler and Jung Hoo Lee, but they still aren't exactly overpowering.

Webb has become one of the best pitchers in baseball, posting three straight seasons with an ERA of 3.25 or lower. His FIP did not exceed 3.16 in any of those seasons. One of his strengths has been giving up just 0.7 HR/9 for his career. In his lone start against the Padres last season, he allowed one run over nine innings. Expect both pitchers to log scoreless first frames.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.