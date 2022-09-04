This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Sunday, September 4

Last Article's Record: 3-0, +4.13 units

Season Record: 68-71, +0.67 units

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

Braves starter Max Fried has been on a good run of late, allowing just one walk or fewer in six of his last seven starts. He has also gone six or more innings in six of his last seven starts while allowing two earned runs or fewer in five straight games. He now gets a favorable home start against the Marlins, a team he beat earlier this year in Atlanta while pitching six innings of one-run ball. It's also worth noting the Braves are tied for the most home wins in the majors (46) with the Dodgers and Mets and are red-hot at the moment, having gone 7-3 over their last 10 games and 15-5 over their last 20 games. Conversely, the Marlins are 2-8 over their last 10 games and 5-15 over their last 20 games. Good spot for the home Braves today.

MLB Best Bets for Marlins at Braves

Atlanta Braves -1.5, -102

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Nice spot for Houston today against Angels lefty Tucker Davidson, as the Astros are an exceptional 31-11 when facing left-handed starters. For Davidson's part, he's had some success in recent outings, allowing two or fewer runs in three consecutive starts, but he's been fortunate, allowing eight baserunners over just four innings his last time out and nine baserunners over five innings in his start before that. Meanwhile, Astros starter Jose Urquidy has been outstanding in his recent road starts, logging seven or more innings in four of his last five starts away from home, with the lone miss being six innings of one-run ball at Seattle. Urquidy has pitched very well against the Angels this year, posting a 1.64 ERA against them over two starts (11.0 innings). It's a reasonable price on the better team with the better pitcher having a lead after five innings.

MLB Best Bets for Astros at Angels

Houston Astros F5 -0.5, -125

Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona starter Zac Gallen has been tremendous of late, having not allowed a single run over any of his last five starts while logging seven or more innings in four of those five outings. Meanwhile, Brewers starter Jason Alexander has been hit-and-miss, pitching well at times but also prone to giving up runs in bunches. His 5.29 ERA on the road doesn't inspire a lot of confidence. It's a good value on the Diamondbacks leading this game after five innings, particularly with Arizona playing well recently, posting a 7-3 record over their last 10 games.

MLB Best Bets for Brewers at Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks F5 -0.5, -115

