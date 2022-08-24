MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Wednesday, August 24

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: Free MLB Picks for Wednesday, August 24

Last Article's Record: 2-2 -0.34 units

Season Record:158-139-4 +30.99 units

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

The Cardinals are on an incredible run going 18-4 in their last 22 while scoring 6.1 runs per game and 6.6 runs per game in their last 10 on the road. With Luke Farrell on the mound, I'm willing to take my chances they continue this run. One small thing to consider also is when you get a very large road favorite they will get 9 innings of at-bats vs. at home they would only get 8 assuming they have the lead. I do not think we will need the 9th here, but just something to keep in your back pocket.

Cardinals OVER 2.5 runs F5 for 1.10 RW buck (DraftKings -110)

Cardinals OVER 5 runs for 1.14 RW buck (FanDuel -114)

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

Two bad starting pitchers and a depleted Red Sox bullpen add up to this game being a strong OVER play on both sides. Jose Berrios has a 5.39 ERA and Brayan Bello has an 8.47 ERA.

You notice that I usually lean on betting team totals, which are more predictable but, in this case, we have both sides in play so I like the OVER 9.5.

The OVER has hit in 5 out of the last 6 in this series. The OVER has hit in 16 out of Berrios' last 20 road starts.

Blue Jays / Red Sox OVER 9.5 for 1.10 RW buck (FanDuel -110)

Kansas City Royals at Arizona Diamondbacks

This game is the complete opposite of the Blue Jays/Red Sox as we have two strong pitchers in Zac Gallen vs. Brady Singer, but maybe do not bring the name value as others. Both pitchers are in the top 5 ROI for F5 with Gallen at +$951 and Singer +$686. Both starting pitchers have a sub 2.00 ERA in their last 7 starts (Gallen 1.18, Singer 1.83) and neither offense poses much of a threat.

Royals/Diamondbacks UNDER 7.5 runs for 1.15 RW buck (DraftKings -115)

Royals/Diamondbacks UNDER 3.5 runs for 1.10 RW buck (DraftKings -110)

