MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, July 6

Last Article's Record: 3-1 +2.4

Season Record: 108-105-1 +21.72

Los Angeles Angels at Miami Marlins

I rode the under plus Sandy Alcantara for a win last night which went 2-0. I look for another similar play tonight on Shohei Ohtani and the under for the game. Ohtani is on a 5-0 run to the under with a 7, 7.5 (x3), and 8 with a total of four runs by the opponents in the last four.

I can not back the Angels in the game as they are 3-7 in their last 10 with a four-game losing streak and the Marlins have won 6 in a row. The Angels have scored 4 runs in their last 4 games. All signs point to the under. This is also a spot where if you wanted to get aggressive on the under total even more I would go as low as 5.

MLB Best Bets for Angels at Marlins

Angels/Marlins UNDER 7 runs for 1.1 RW buck (FanDuel -110)

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles

Whenever I see two bad teams facing each other and both starting pitchers are bad, I look towards the OVER as a possible play. Ironically, we have a series in which both games have gone way over the total at 19 and 13 runs. I am surprised this total is under 10, so I will grab the 9.5 and over in this matchup.

The Rangers have been averaging between five and six runs per game over the last month so their team total would also be in play. Texas is 10-5 to the OVER in their last 15 road games and the Orioles are 12-6 to the OVER in their last 18 home games. The combined ERA of Glenn Otto and Spenser Watkins is 10.24.

MLB Best Bets for Rangers at Orioles

Rangers/Orioles OVER 9.5 runs for 1.06 RW buck (FanDuel -106)

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies are coming off an 11-0 rinsing of the Nationals on Tuesday night and with Aaron Nola on the mound at home, we should see more of the same. The Phillies are -235 on the money line, but just -114 on the run line, so I will take that value. Nola has gone at least 7.0 innings in his last five starts. He went 8.0 innings against the Nationals in Washington on June 18th with no earned runs and eight strikeouts to one walk.

The Phillies have taken 5 out of 6 from the Nationals with a combined score of 39-21 (6.5-3.5) and they have won 13 out of the last 14 against them (12/14 to the OVER). The 8.0 total is being driven by Nola so we will take advantage of that by going with the OVER on the Phillies team total as well. Shop quickly for an 8 as I can see sharp bettors pushing it to 8.5 due to the OVER on the Phillies.

You will notice I am going strong on both plays in this game, with a 2+ unit play on both.

MLB Best Bets for Nationals at Phillies

Phillies -1.5 runs for 2.28 RW buck (FanDuel -114)

Phillies OVER 4.5 runs for 2.28 RW buck (FanDuel -114)

