MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props for Monday, August 29

MLB Picks Tonight: MLB Player Props and Expert MLB Bets for Monday, August 29

We're coming off two bad weeks of 0-3 and easily could have gone 3-0 both weeks. Transparency is key though and this is a new week. It seems like I should be due...

Last Article's Record: 0-3

Season Record: 25-27

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals

What's not to like here if you're Nolan Arenado? The over/under is set at 9.5 with the Cardinals being home and -210 favorites. That suggests the red birds (home team) should score 5/6 runs in this contest according to the sports books. Arenado has RBI in three of his last four games and is primed for more hitting cleanup for St. Louis. Throw in he has gone 8-for 27 (four home runs, 10 RBI) against Chase Anderson and this should be an easy win for Arenado.

MLB Player Props for Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado OVER 0.5 RBI -105 DraftKings

Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays

Javier Assad had a good first outing last week but heading north and facing the Blue Jays isn't favorable for him. Jose Berrios will be opposing him and while his numbers aren't great on the season (5.28 ERA) his numbers at home (4.10 ERA, 1.22 WHIP) have been serviceable. The Cubs lineup isn't anything to be worried about and over half of the lineup has never faced Berrios. This is a case of tracking down the best line, I don't see Toronto winning by just one run and taking them -1.5 runs is only -105 (it's -122 in other spots)

MLB Best Bets for Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 Runs -105 DraftKings

Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins

I'm not sure I get this line for Dylan Bundy and maybe it's a huge sucker bet. I'll take the bait. Bundy (I'm hesitating not to call him King Kong) has a walk in each of his last four starts and his total for OVER 0.5 sits at -165. Maybe he gets hurt and leaves the game early, maybe he has pinpoint control against Boston but I'll back the prop that he issues at least one free pass. In 17 of his 22 starts (over 77 percent), he's issued a walk so the odds based on that don't add up.

MLB Player Props for Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins

Dylan Bundy OVER 0.5 Walks -165 DraftKings

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.