MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props for World Series Game 3

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Playoff Bets: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Phillies-Astros Game 3

It's always fun to have some skin in the game and let's admit it; most of us don't root for Houston or Philadelphia. However, that doesn't make it less interesting for us looking for action so let's see what wagers look good today.

Series Props for 2022 World Series

Most home runs for the World Series

Kyle Tucker -140 (FanDuel) - This seems pretty easy given both the Astros are favored to win the series and Tucker is ahead as of the time this is posted. Tucker will mostly face right-handed pitching throughout the series and he had 17 home runs and a .850 OPS against the handedness this season. When he faces Ranger Suarez (a lefty), he's homered off of him in only two plate appearances.

World Series Player Props

Game 3 Props

Kyle Schwarber to hit a home run +330 (FanDuel)

It's as low at +290 in some places and if you've bet Kyle this season, you'll know he often pays you off immediately. The umps will be checking the pitchers extensively tonight which means there will definitely be no funny stuff as was suggested on social media yesterday. He's +190 on FanDuel and DraftKings for an anytime RBI if you want to go safer.

Outs Recorded Lance McCullers UNDER 15.5

Watching a few innings of baseball this season, I've realized that come the postseason, we might see shorter outings for pitchers. I actually like the Phillies tonight (+110) and McCullers could easily get the quick Dusty Baker hook here. I think after they go once through the lineup, Bryce Harper and Schwarber will get to McCullers and he won't go past five innings. There's also the scenario here that McCullers pitches fantastic but has a high pitch count and gets relieved after five innings.

