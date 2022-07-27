MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for Wednesday, July 27

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: Free Expert MLB Picks for Wednesday, July 27

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record:2-1 +1.00

Season Record:123-119-2 +20.03

St. Louis Cardinals at Toronto Blue Jays

I am very conservative when it comes to game stacks in baseball, but certain situations make them playable. I used this strategy when it was the Jays vs. a weakened Royals team and it paid off. We have a similar situation with the Cardinals / Blue Jays today. The Cardinals are without Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt again due to COVID-19 protocols in Canada. Last night, the Jays won 10-3.

The Jays are 9-1 in their last 10 averaging 8.1 runs per game (even without the 28-5 game against the Red Sox, they are still around 6.0 runs per game in this stretch). Visit our MLB team game logs page for more splits on how teams are performing of late.

Adam Wainwright got bombed in his last outing at Cincinnati which is a strong hitters' park and has a similar type of matchup tonight against the Jays. On the other side, Kevin Gausman has only had one bad outing over his last seven. The money line is -255, but the run line is just -120 which is an incredible value. I am surprised this run line did not open at Jays -2.5. Take advantage of the soft run line in multiple ways as I have listed below.

If you're looking at the Blue Jays beyond today's slate, check out RotoWire's World Series odds page to find the best prices. You can also find all MLB futures on RotoWire.

MLB Best Bets for Cardinals at Blue Jays

Blue Jays -1.5 runs for 1.2 RW buck (DraftKings -120)

Blue Jays OVER 4.5 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings -130)

Blue Jays OVER 2.5 runs F5 for 1.1 RW buck (DraftKings -110)

New York Yankees at New York Mets

The Mets have been the most profitable team in F5s at home with a 28-7-11 record (+$1264 ROI) and with Max Scherzer on the mound going against Domingo German, I love this spot. Scherzer has been on an incredible run over his last 7 starts with 56 strikeouts to just 4 walks and a 2.05 ERA.

The money line is -190 ish in favor of the Mets, but we can get them at -0.5 -132 in the F5. With no Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup, I lean towards the Mets F5 tonight and even better I love the Max to record a win at PLUS money.

MLB Best Bets for Yankees at Mets

Mets -0.5 runs F5 for 1.32 RW buck (FanDuel -132)

Scherzer to record a win for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +125)

Visit RotoWire's MLB ATS standings page for more data on how teams are performing against the spread this season.

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Blue Jays -1.5 runs for 1.2 RW buck (DraftKings -120)

Blue Jays OVER 4.5 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings -130)

Blue Jays OVER 2.5 runs F5 for 1.1 RW buck (DraftKings -110)

Mets -0.5 runs F5 for 1.32 RW buck (FanDuel -132)

Scherzer to record a win for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +125)

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available player props, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.