MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props for Monday, August 22

MLB Bets Today: Free MLB Picks and Player Props for Monday, August 22

RotoWire.com's Kevin Payne has dug into the best sports betting sites across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Ugh, I'm coming off a 0-3 week and it was really unlucky taking a look at the numbers. I went over with Joe Musgrove at 5.5 strikeouts and of course, he got stuck on five. Josiah Gray went over 16.5 outs by one out and the game between the rookies saw 12 runs, just none of them were in the first inning. However, this happens and easily that week could be 3-0 and I'd be here beating my chest if that happened. But a loss is a loss and it's a new Monday. By the slimmest of margins I still have a winning record on the season so let's see if we can put some space between the wins and losses.

Last Article's Record: 0-3

Season Record: 25-24

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

The Reds are going to give Luis Cessa a shot at starting and there's little chance he last more than four innings. This means the Phillies will get a shot at middle relief which should bode well for the hitters. I like Kyle Schwarber a lot in this spot and he's coming off a weekend with two singles, a double and a home run. He appears completely healthy from being a bit banged up earlier this month so I shopped around a few of his lines. The one I landed on is for him to record 2+ bases and I found it as low as -105 but as high as +110. By the time I was finished that +110 had moved to +105 but I'll take it there. On one site his anytime home run odds is only +210 so I think the safer move is to grab the +105 and be happy even if he hits a home run.

MLB Player Props and Best Bets for Reds at Phillies

Kyle Schwarber Records 2+ Bases (+105 FanDuel)

Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates

While I barely have a winning record, I haven't incorporated the odds although I try and throw in something at plus-odds and today I'm going to have multiple wagers with those. One advantage I think bettors might have is that they're aware of the ability of players being called up or players who are suddenly getting playing time who weren't. I think in those cases it sometimes takes a bit for the books to catch up and there's an opportunity to take advantage of lines until they do. Vaughn Grissom is a good example of that considering the kid has done nothing but rake since being inserted into the lineup. Grissom has a 1.121 OPS since getting called up with three home runs, nine RBI, 12 runs and two stolen bases. Whenever I'm looking at betting a player to record an RBI, I usually head for DraftKings as they typically have the best odds. Today is no exception and I found that Grissom on some sites was +155 to record an RBI and +195 on DraftKings. He's got a good matchup against Roansy Contreras and hitting in the middle of the lineup he should get RBI opportunities. In case you're looking for some home run action on him, Grissom's anytime home run odds on Caesar's is +650.

MLB Player Props for Braves-Pirates

Vaughn Grissom Records 1+ RBI (+195 DraftKings)

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urias has been outstanding this season and he's gotten even stronger in the second half with a 0.87 ERA backed by a 0.84 WHIP. He's won six straight starts and 10 of 11 dating back to the middle of June. This is an outstanding home matchup against the Brewers who have a team .294 wOBA (sixth-worst) and strike out 25.7 percent of the time (third-worst) against left-handed pitching. I don't love the game odds of -255 to -270 but I do like the Dodgers -1.5 runs. That number can be found for -132 but on Caesars it can be found for only -115. I'm not worried about Eric Lauer taking the mound for the Brewers as Los Angeles has many capable right-handed bats in their lineup.

MLB Best Bets for Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 Runs (-115 Caesars)

