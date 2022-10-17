MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for Yankees vs Guardians

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Playoff Bets Today: MLB Player Props and Picks for Yankees-Guardians Game 5

Unfortunately, there's not much to choose from tonight, but I found three wagers I like. Let's take a look at the only game for today.

MLB Picks: Yankees-Guardians Game 5

Yankees -154 DraftKings

The Yankees will be at home tonight and have a more potent lineup, in my opinion. Jameson Taillon had better numbers this season and no one player in the Cleveland lineup has even an RBI against Taillon. Civale's ERA sits at 4.92 and he's allowed two home runs in each of his last two starts.

Aaron Judge OVER 0.5 RBI +135 FanDuel

On DraftKings, you can either take Judge an anytime home run at +220 or take over RBI on FanDuel for +135. It makes more sense to me to just take the RBI and not worry about the home run given the slim difference between the two. You also can't be totally disappointed if he hits a homer but you would be if he gets an RBI without hitting one out.

Aaron Civale UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts -115 DraftKings

Civale has only averaged 74 pitches in his last 10 starts and in this "do-or-die" games he could get a quick hook if he gets into trouble early. Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres have gone a combined 11-for-24 with three home runs and six RBI. I'll be surprised if Civale goes past the fifth inning and I'm not sure he'll even make it that long.

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.