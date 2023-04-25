MLB Picks Tonight: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Tuesday, April 25

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Last Article's Record: 3-4, -1.05 units

Season Record: 16-18, +0.02 units

Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen over 5.5 strikeouts, +100 (DraftKings)

Rasmussen has looked extremely sharp so far this year, posting scoreless outings with 7+ strikeouts in three-of-four starts this year, the lone miss being an ugly start at Toronto. He easily covered this total last time out while logging just 5.0 innings (on 78 pitches), and could've gone longer, except the Rays already held a huge lead. Good chance at getting to six strikeouts today, just as rookie Taj Bradley was able to do through 5.0 innings yesterday.

MLB Player Props for Astros at Rays

Drew Rasmussen over 5.5 strikeouts, +100 (DraftKings)

Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays

Houston Astros +160 at Tampa Bay Rays (FanDuel)

Great as Rasmussen and the Rays have been so far, this is an awfully large prioce to be laying against Houston, especially when Astros starter Luis Garcia is coming off a brilliant performance vs. Toronto last week when he pitched 7.0 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts (and only three baserunners allowed). Garcia also fared very well vs. the Rays last season, winning both starts against then while allowing just one run over 11.0 innings (0.82 ERA). Good value at the big price.

MLB Best Bets for Astros at Rays

Houston Astros +160 over Tampa Bay Rays (FanDuel)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Drew Rasmussen over 5.5 strikeouts, +100 (DraftKings)

Houston Astros +160 over Tampa Bay Rays (FanDuel)