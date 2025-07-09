RotoWire used FanGraph.com data about the six most-used pitches across MLB from 2002 to 2025 (the period in which such data was collected) as part of our MLB betting analysis. We looked at the increase in pitch speed across the period for each type of pitch in the majors.

Note: Data for the cutter begins in 2004.

MLB Pitch Velocity Averages, 2002-2025 (in mph)

Pitch First Year Average Velocity 2025 Average Velocity Percentage Change Fastball 89.0 (2002) 94.0 5.62% Slider 80.4 (2002) 84.8 5.47% Cutter 86.0 (2004) 89.4 3.95% Curveball 75.0 (2002) 80.5 7.33% Changeup 79.5 (2002) 85.9 8.05% Split-Finger Fastball 81.8 (2002) 86.4 5.62% Total 81.9 86.8 5.98%

MLB Pitch Speed: What Data Tells Us

Based on the data collected from the team at FanGraphs.com, we can ascertain that the average velocity of pitches across the board has jumped over the past two decades. The "off-speed" mainstays such as the curveball and changeup have been the biggest movers in average velocity between 2002 and 2025.

The average speed of a changeup in the majors has jumped by 8.05% from 2002 (79.5 mph) to 2025 (85.9 mph) and the average "Uncle Charlie" has climbed 7.33% from 75.0 mph in 2002 to 80.5 mph in 2025. Folks filling out fantasy baseball lineups must consider which pitchers their batters are facing on any given day.

The humble four-seam fastball's jump (5.62%) mirrors that of the cutter, a different type of fastball (see this MLB.com pitch breakdown for how to spot the different pitches). The four-seamer has gone from an average of 89.0 mph in 2002 to 94.0 mph in 2025. For the cutter, the average grew from 81.8 mph in 2004 to 86.4 mph in 2025.

Overall, the percentage change in pitch velocity across the six pitches that were surveyed as part of this story was 5.98%, speaking to the growing emphasis placed on speed on each of the pitches thrown in today's MLB landscape. MLB odds and betting lines will shift depending on who's pitching in any game.

MLB Pitch Usage Rates By Pitch

Pitch First Year Usage Rate 2025 Usage Rate Percentage Change Fastball 64.4% (2002) 47.9% -16.5% Slider 12.1% (2002) 22.4% 10.3% Cutter 1.0% (2004) 7.6% 660% Curveball 11.2% (2002) 8.6% -23.2% Changeup 9.8% (2002) 10.0% 2% Split-Finger Fastball 1.7% (2002) 3.6% 111.8%

What We Can Learn From Usage Rates

We also looked at usage rate for each type of pitch over the past two decades plus.

The biggest shift in MLB pitching data for usage rates is the decline of the curveball and the rapid adoption of the cutter. Curveball use has fallen 23.2% from 2002 (11.2%) to 2025 (8.6%). The cutter – most expertly used by Hall of Fame reliever Mariano Rivera – has gained 111.8% in usage, from 1.7% in 2002 to 3.6% in 2025. MLB betting sites offer props wagers for individual pitchers.

The other main takeaways from pitch arsenal data from the team at FanGraphs is the fact that four-seamers are out of fashion, going from a usage rate of 64.4% in 2002 to 47.9% in 2025, representing a 16.5% decline. Secondary pitches such as the slider (up 10.3%, from 12.1% in 2002 to 22.4% in 2025) and changeups (up 2% from 9.8% in 2002 to 10.0% in 2025) saw smaller increases in usage rates over the past two decades plus.

One thing that seems to be universal is that pitch velocity is up in MLB across the board. But the specific pitches hurled by some of the best in the business, and how often they are thrown, have shifted during that period. More niche off-speed numbers are replacing the tried-and-true combination of a blazing four-seamer and a knee-knocker of a curveball.

