MLB Picks Today: Expert Analysis for Guardians vs. Orioles

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles

JohnnyVTV is back. After a much-needed break/hiatus/sabbatical post-college baseball, I'm returning to get back into the MLB action. Despite not putting out a ton of plays this season, I've still been paying attention to the landscape of the season. Let's get on the board with a nice Friday win.

There's no time like the present to take advantage of one of the best sportsbooks promo codes and build your bankroll immediately. Any new user who signs up for the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer will be eligible for a first-bet offer of up to $1,000 when using promo code ROTO1000.

Baltimore Orioles (-112) @ Cleveland Guardians (-104) | Total: 9

We have arguably the two best teams in the American League fighting it out this weekend. Baltimore's rise has been much more expected after the explosion factory they showed us last year. And with the small village of great young players they have, this isn't that big of a surprise seeing them as a true World Series threat in the year of our Lord, 2024. On the other hand, I'm going to say I'm pretty shocked with how good Cleveland has been. They have the most wins (66) in the entire league and seem to be navigating a roster that doesn't compare to some of the other top teams in the league. With two months left in the regular season, everything is even more magnified from here on out, so this could be a huge series with significant stakes.

The Orioles play in a much better division in the American League East, perhaps the best in the sport. In a year where so much has been expected of them, they've answered the bell. The O's will have Dean Kremer grab the rubber tonight. It's been a tale of two seasons for Kremer, a guy who's succeeded on the road (3.05 ERA, .174 OBA) and been terrible at home (5.40 ERA, .264 OBA). Of course, Jose Ramirez still runs point on the Cleveland offense and he's continued with another strong season (28 home runs). If Kremer can continue to give his team a chance to win on the road, Baltimore definitely can even up the series.

Get the top MLB odds for the best sports betting apps right here at RotoWire, so you can save time by not having to shop around yourself. Use our exclusive DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets this month.

Carlos Carrasco has the ball for the Guardians. It's been a rough year for him with his 5.68 ERA and 1.40 WHIP. He's coming off consecutive outings where he got lit up by the Phillies and Tigers, allowing six runs in each start. He's mixed in some solid outings as well and did manage to hold the O's to just two earned runs in five innings back in May. Baltimore's lineup is a lot deeper than Cleveland's, so he's going to have to contend with a lineup that doesn't offer many breaks.

The Orioles were my team to make the World Series from the American League in the preseason. I still think that is the case. Cleveland is a team I don't know how they got here with their limited talent and star power. Even though Dean Kremer doesn't exactly exude a ton of appeal, I believe it's an advantage tonight in Cleveland.

BEST MLB BET TODAY

Orioles ML -112 (DraftKings Sportsbook)