MLB Player Props Today: Padres vs Tigers and More

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Props: MLB Player Prop Picks for Tuesday, April 22



2025 Betting Record: 3-7 (-4.60 units)

2025 Player Props Betting Record: 5-3 (+1.50 units)

Tuesday brings us a robust night of MLB action, and I'm focused on a quartet of props that have plenty of statistical support to back them up.

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Today

San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers Picks

Fernando Tatis Over 1.5 Total Bases (-130 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Tatis has already gotten his season off to an outstanding start, and it could get even better Tuesday. The star slugger faces a pitcher he's absolutely tormented in 13 career encounters. Tatis owns a .700 average with four doubles, one homer and a pair of walks against Tigers starter Jack Flaherty, striking out just once in that sample.

Tatis has averaged an impressive 2.6 total bases per game through 22 games this season, already recording 10 extra-base hits. He also went into Monday's action with a .418 average, .561 wOBA and 1.321 OPS against right-handed pitching.

Flaherty has generated an impressive 2.53 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over his first four starts, but a 4.28 xERA, .336 xwOBA and career-high 9.6% barrel rate allowed all hint at the fact he's had his share of good fortune.

Tatis' leadoff role also ups the chances he sees an extra at-bat, making this prop all the more appealing.

Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals Picks

Kris Bubic 6+ Strikeouts and Royals To Win (-135 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Bubic has drawn the short straw in terms of opponents in his first four starts, yet he's come out of the tough stretch basically smelling like a rose. The southpaw has fashioned a 2-1 record, 1.88 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 10.1 K/9 and 0.4 HR/9 despite facing the Brewers (road), Orioles (home), Guardians (road) and Yankees (road).

Bubic now sees the pendulum swing back his way a bit Tuesday against the Rockies, which have an MLB-high 37.3% strikeout rate, .183 average, .097 ISO and .245 wOBA against lefties on the road thus far this season.

Bubic rang up eight Orioles in 6.2 innings during his one home start thus far this season, and his current 26.2 percent strikeout rate and 14.3 percent swinging strike rate are both the second-highest figures of his career.

Given how difficult it's been for Colorado hitters to make contact against southpaws, the fact that Bubic has logged at least six innings in three of his first four starts, and KC's status as big favorites of up to -250 as of Tuesday morning, I like this performance doubles prop.

Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros Picks

Yordan Alvarez Over 1.5 Total Bases (+100 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Alvarez, despite his significant talent, is the longer-shot bet of today's props, both due to his body of work thus far this season and the pitching matchup.

The slugger comes into Tuesday with an ugly .211 average and .338 slugging percentage, but those numbers are offset by a 14.8 percent walk rate, atypically low .222 BABIP, the third-highest average exit velocity of his career (94.2 mph), and a .269 xBA, .516 xSLG and .376 xwOBA.

Alvarez is long overdue to start seeing some impactful hits fall in. He has only five extra-base hits in 88 plate appearances, meaning he's averaging one XBH every 17.6 trips to the batter's box. By contrast, he came into this season with an extra-base hit every 8.4 plate appearances during his first six campaigns.

What's more, Alvarez continues to get good wood on the ball, as evidenced by his 12.1% barrel rate and 44.8% hard-hit rate. He's also sporting an elevated 27.6% line-drive rate, usually a very good indicator of success at the plate.

Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt has gotten off to an excellent start, but Alvarez has tagged him for a .421 average with a double and five home runs across 23 career plate appearances. Toronto relievers have also pitched to a 5.68 ERA and .353 wOBA against lefty batters in April, numbers partly constituted of 13 extra-base hits surrendered (out of 24 total).

Texas Rangers at Athletics Picks

Brent Rooker Over 2.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Rooker has been excellent against left-handed pitching throughout his brief but successful big-league career, posting a .284 average and .918 OPS against that handedness since the start of the 2023 season.

Rooker has already demonstrated an impressive power stroke this season, lacing nine of his first 22 hits for extra bases, including six homers. He's also knocked in 12 runs while scoring 13, leading him to an average of 2.1 hits + runs + RBI in his first 22 games.

The Athletics are projected for a robust 5.4 runs Tuesday night thanks in part to the fact they'll face Patrick Corbin, who's pitched to a .330xBA, .508 xSLG, .383 xwOBA and 5.82 xERA across the 9.1 innings covering his first two starts.

Corbin has an extensive history of trouble keeping the ball in the park, allowing a 1.3 HR/9 since the 2016 season and a .307 average with 124 extra-base hits to right-handed hitters since the start of the 2023 campaign.

Given the histories at play here and Rooker's powerful bat, the chances of him having a fairly prominent role in the Athletics' projected strong offensive night are high enough to consider this bet.

MLB Player Prop Picks Recap