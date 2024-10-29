This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB World Series Game 4 Best Bets: Expert MLB Picks for Tuesday, October 29

Year-to-Date Record : 184-182

Prior Article: 1-1 (0.00 units)

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees

Current Odds

Moneyline : Dodgers +125 (BetRivers)/Yankees -142 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

: Dodgers +125 (BetRivers)/Yankees -142 (FanDuel Sportsbook) Run Line : Dodgers +1.5 (-155 bet365)/Yankees -1.0 (-109 DraftKings Sportsbook)

: Dodgers +1.5 (-155 bet365)/Yankees -1.0 (-109 DraftKings Sportsbook) 8.5 Over/Under: (-110 at BetMGM)/(-105 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Starting Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) vs. Ben Casparius (Dodgers)

The Dodgers have taken a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Yankees with a 4-2 win in Game 3. The Dodgers' pitching staff has kept the Yankees' offense in check, allowing just seven runs (2.3 per game).

Luis Gil gets the start for the Yankees in Game 4, while the Dodgers will use another bullpen game starting with Ben Casparius. Gil has allowed 12 runs in his last 15 innings and I have a hard time thinking he will be able to keep the Dodgers' offense in check.

The Yankees have struck out 31 times to the Dodgers' 17 punchouts – that is the key to this series.

There is always a narrative that "they can not get swept" etc. and it is a must-win game, but the Dodgers are a freight train right now and I will take the plus-money for them to close this out.

I'm going with the Dodgers to close out the series and become the 2024 World Champions.

MLB Picks for Dodgers at Yankees

Dodgers ML for 1 Unit (+125 at BetRivers +125)

Yankees Team Total Under 4.5 Runs for 1 Unit (-125 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

