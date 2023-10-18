MLD DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, Oct. 18

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

The Rangers went to Houston and handled their business with gusto, and Texas is now up two games to none as the series moves to Globe Life Field for Game 3 on Wednesday. Here is how the single-game contests work on FanDuel. You have $35,000 in salary for five players. One player is your MVP, who earns double the points. Another is your Star, who earns 1.5 times the points. With a first pitch at 8:03 p.m. EDT, here is a lineup I like.

MVP

Corey Seager, TEX vs. HOU ($9,500): This was straightforward to me. Sure, it starts with Seager having an 1.168 OPS in the playoffs, but he also had an 1.075 OPS versus righties this year, and an 1.113 OPS at home. Meanwhile, Cristian Javier had a 5.42 ERA on the road and allowed lefties to hit .276 against him.

Star

Evan Carter, TEX vs. HOU ($7,000): With my Star, I am doubling down on Javier's splits. Carter has hit the ground running in MLB, especially against righties. In the playoffs, the southpaw has an 1.236 OPS. Yes, Carter has outproduced likely MVP runner-up Seager in the playoffs.

Utility

Alex Bregman, HOU at TEX ($7,000): I ended up with one Astro in my lineup, and it's Bregman. His salary combined with this matchup seemed like the most viable option from the team to me. Bregman had an .840 OPS on the road this season, but also an .850 OPS against his fellow righties. The Rangers are starting Max Scherzer, who has not pitched in a real game since Sept. 12. Any rust could be a problem for the veteran right-hander.

Nathaniel Lowe, TEX vs. HOU ($6,000): The Rangers haven't needed Lowe to look like he did during the regular season, but Game 3 would be a nice time to return to form. The southpaw had a .360 OBP and hit 38 doubles this season. He had an .833 OPS against righties, so I'll take him against Javier.

Jonah Heim, TEX vs. HOU ($5,500): Heim hasn't hit all that well in the playoffs, but the catcher is playing every game and he has hit one home run and batted .250. The switch hitter was better from the right side of the plate this year, but he still counts as a lefty bat against Javier, which is something. Plus, Heim had an .823 OPS at home, a big point in his favor Wednesday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.