MLB Picks Today: Best MLB Bets for Monday, August 19

MLB Best Bets Today: Los Angeles Dodgers vs Seattle Mariners

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners

The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on the Seattle Mariners in a three-game series starting today. This is an interleague battle between teams that don't normally face each other much. These teams are trending in slightly opposite directions right now as well. The Dodgers have been playing very well and they've had to do it to hold off both the Diamondbacks and the Padres in the NL West division, because both those teams are surging.

The Dodgers division lead is down to only three games over the Padres now and just four games over the Diamondbacks. They are 73-52 this season and have won seven of their last 10 games overall. They are 17-11 since the All-Star break and 10-3 at home in that time. They are a very good 38-22 at home this season and 38-31 against teams with winning records.

On the other hand, the Seattle Mariners have been struggling a bit lately. They were tied with the Houston Astros for the lead in the AL West but they have now lost five of their last 10 games overall. They are now four games back in the AL West division at 64-61 and are just 27-35 on the road. They are right at .500 at 33-33 against teams with winning records. They are also a tough 12-15 since the All-Star break and just 5-7 on the road.

These teams have not played each other this season but the Dodgers did sweep the Mariners in Seattle in 2023. The Dodgers have actually won 16 of the last 19 matchups between these teams dating back to 2012. Obviously, these teams haven't played each other every season until recently and they have only played one series against each other since 2021, but the Dodgers have still dominated the matchup history.

Bryan Woo is starting for the Mariners and he has been very good all season long. His season started a bit late because of an injury, but he didn't miss a beat going 5-1 with a 2.06 ERA in 14 starts this season. He has been slightly worse on the road going 2-1 with a 2.52 ERA in eight starts. However, he has three straight quality starts in three August starts now. That being said, two of those starts were against the Tigers.

He made three starts in July and he allowed four runs in 3.1 innings, two runs in 5.2 innings, and one run in four innings. So it seems like even in his bad starts, he isn't getting hit hard, he just isn't getting very deep in the game. His command has been great all season though as he has only walked more than one batter one time in 14 starts this season.

Gavin Stone is starting for the Dodgers and he got off to an amazing start this season before struggling lately. He is 10-5 with a 3.63 ERA on the season in 22 starts, but he is 1-3 with a 6.12 ERA in his last seven starts. He has had some pretty tough matchups in those last seven starts though so I wouldn't read too much into it. These teams have about the same wOBA against righties since the All-Star break even though it seems like the Mariners offense shows up more in outbursts instead of consistency.

The bullpens for both these teams have been going through a very tough stretch. The Dodgers bullpen is ranked 15th in bullpen ERA since the All-Star break while the Mariners bullpen is ranked 23rd in bullpen ERA. This is an area where both teams have excelled all season long.

Both teams should have their whole bullpens available today though. Freddie Freeman is expected to be out again for the Dodgers but they should get Will Smith back in the lineup after getting yesterday off, and Mookie Betts is back from the IL. I like the Dodgers to win this game at home.

