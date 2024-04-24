New York Mets-San Francisco Giants, MLB Picks: Single-Game Focus, April 24

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Wednesday, April 24

Welcome to another Single-Game focus where I break down one of the games on today's full schedule and pick out what I think are the top plays for the game. Today, we are heading to the Bay Area to see if the Mets can snap their three-game losing streak against the Giants.

New York Mets @ San Francisco Giants

As mentioned above, the Mets need a win as they look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Giants. The Mets are a strange, streaky team. They started very slowly, then righted the ship with a six-game winning streak, including taking the first two in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. Then came the 10-0 beatdown by the Dodgers on Sunday, which continued into 5-2 and 5-1 losses in San Fran. We know the Mets have runs in them and we know that Blake Snell has been awful for the Giants so far this season. Mets starter Sean Manaea has had success against this Giants lineup and with desperation in New York's corner, I like the value on the Mets today.

Mets ML +110 (@ DraftKings)

Both pitchers have had success against the other team, but neither has been particularly sharp to start this season. As mentioned above, Snell has been roughed up so far this year to the tune of a 0-3 record and an 11.57 ERA and 1.97 WHIP. Manaea has been serviceable, but is still quite hittable. I see the Mets bats coming alive and a final score of something around 6-4/6-5, well over this surprisingly low total. I love the value on the over here.

Mets @ Giants OVER 7.5 +100 (@ FanDuel)

For my final play of this game, I love digging into the pitcher/batter matchups. Today, I'm looking for a big day from Starling Marte and I like to go for some big odds early in the season to see if we can pad our bankroll early. Marte is 5-for-15 with a homer in his career against Snell and red-hot over his last 10 games (16-for-43, three doubles, three home runs, nine RBI). He's at +1000 to hit a home run today, more than double the odds of teammate Pete Alonso. On a roll and with excellent value, I'm going to take a flier on a Marte home run today.

Starling Marte 1+ HR +1000 (@ FanDuel)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap