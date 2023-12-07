MLB DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
RW Tutorials: MLB DFS Lineup Optimizer

RW Tutorials: MLB DFS Lineup Optimizer

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
December 7, 2023

This article is part of our RW Tutorials series.

We rebuilt our MLB DFS Lineup Optimizer from the ground up so that you'll have the tools to get a winning edge at a fraction of the cost of other optimizers on the market. 

In this quick video guide, DFS Product Specialist Ryan Pohle will teach you how to use all of the new enhancements and customizations to help build winning lineups for both cash games and large GPP tournaments. Try it out when making selections for your next daily fantasy baseball contest:

If you have any questions, please EMAIL us at support@rotowire.com

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle is a DFS Product Specialist at RotoWire and has written for the site since 2020.
Winter Meetings Recap: Day 3
Winter Meetings Recap: Day 3
Three Up, Three Down: Angels, Mariners, Rangers
Three Up, Three Down: Angels, Mariners, Rangers
Winter Meetings Recap: Day 2
Winter Meetings Recap: Day 2
Winter Meetings Recap: Day 1
Winter Meetings Recap: Day 1
The Z Files: Some 'Splaining To Do
The Z Files: Some 'Splaining To Do
RotoWire Roundtable: Fantasy Baseball Top 300 December Update
RotoWire Roundtable: Fantasy Baseball Top 300 December Update