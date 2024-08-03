This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Mets

The New York Mets travel across the country to take on the Los Angeles Angels in the second game of this three-game interleague series. The Mets won the first game handily after going up early and never looking back. They didn't run into much trouble in their 5-1 victory. This is an interleague matchup, so these two teams don't face each other often. They played three games in 2022 and 2023, but before that these teams hadn't faced each other since 2017, so there isn't much history between these teams at all. The Mets won the series 2-1 in 2022 and the Angels won the series 2-1 in 2023. The big news out of the Angels' organization is about Mike Trout. He tore his meniscus again and he will be out for the rest of the season. This is awful news for baseball and awful news for Trout fans everywhere. However, the Angels are used to playing without him at this point with all the games he has missed the past couple of seasons. The Mets made some key trade deadline additions with guys like Jesse Winker, Ryne Stanek and Huascar Brazoban.

Jose Soriano is starting for the Angels and has had quite the season as a starter. He is coming off a tough start against the Athletics, allowing six runs in 2.2 innings pitched. However, he had two quality starts in a row before that. He has not faced the Mets this season considering this is the first and only time these two teams will match up. He has been way worse at home this season, going 2-4 with a 5.19 ERA in eight appearances and seven starts. He is 4-3 with a 2.86 ERA on the road this season for comparison. David Peterson is making his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.52 ERA this season. He allowed more than two runs in his most recent start against the Braves, but that was just the second time this season that occurred. He is 3-0 with a 3.18 ERA in five starts on the road, so it doesn't matter where he is pitching.

However, the big thing here is that Peterson is a lefty. The Angels are ranked dead last in the league in wOBA against lefties in the last 30 days, and by a wide margin. They have an incredibly-low .246 wOBA against lefties in the last 30 days. The Mets, on the other hand, have been hitting righties a lot better than they have lefties. They are ranked 10th in the league in wOBA against righties in the last 30 days. The Angels' bullpen has sneakily been very good lately, ranking fifth in bullpen ERA the last 30 days while the Mets are in the bottom third. That is the one advantage the Angels have in this game. However, the Mets will have their entire bullpen available and they have much more depth after the trade deadline moves. The Mets are 16-9 in the last 30 days while the Angels are 11-14. The Mets are also 7-5 on the road in that time while the Angels are 6-9 at home. I think the Mets come out and win this series on the road today behind their lefty.

BEST MLB BET TODAY

Mets ML -125 vs. Angels (DK)