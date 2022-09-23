Sorare: Dabbling in the Market

Welcome to Week 2 of my Sorare journey. If you missed the initial piece, please catch up by checking out Introduction to Sorare: An MLB NFT Game.

Hopefully, you're not turned off by the NFT aspect of this venture. I'm approaching it from the baseball perspective, while understanding that the NFT element is for legal and marketing purposes.

Yes, the goal is to make some money (which means someone else loses money). How is this any different from advice geared to the high-stakes area, DFS, or betting?

In brief, the way to profit is by accumulating excess talent at a position and selling a card (NFT). The primary means of accumulating excess is acquiring the cards of players before they blossom into better players. This can be done by purchasing cards of players believed to be on the pathway to bigger and better things as well as by doing well in the weekly tournaments and hopefully being awarded a card of a fledgling star.

This is going to be my focus, and where I hope my expertise comes in handy. Sure, getting to know the nuances of the game will be integral, but good old-fashioned baseball smarts will be the key. While my objective with playing the game is adding a couple shekels to my wallet, my objective with the readers is to share some thoughts on player evaluation in tandem with learning how to better play a game. After all, whatever the platform, we're all essentially playing a game, and learning the process to navigate a game is important, even if we're playing different games.

With respect to my trek into Sorare, I played in two tournaments since last week's roster reveal. Considering I'm in a pool with thousands of others who have been playing all summer, my expectations were low. To wit, in the September 19-22 tournament, I finished 25,659 out of 28,956. Not great, Bob.

Even so, I was awarded another card for my efforts. Welcome aboard, Chris Stratton! Earlier in the week, Ramon Urias was added to my collection. As you can see, while I may fall into a fortuitous card, purchasing some up-and-comers is the more prudent approach.

That said, there are only a few tourneys left, so I don't want to invest too much. However, there are some clear weak spots in my lineup, so checking out what's available on the Sorare market seems wise.

I'm mostly looking for a middle infielder, outfielder and reliever, with outfield as the chief target. I have the Nationals' Luis Garcia in the middle, and he has a chance to develop (that's all I can hope for at this point). Giovanny Gallegos will get me through the season as a reliever, and it's the easiest position to restock on the fly. Currently, I get to choose between outfielders Bubba Thompson, Victor Reyes and Charlie Culberson. I'm using Thompson, but something tells me the more competitive clubs have better options.

While I don't want to get too caught up in the money aspect, sharing some prices helps put things in perspective. Presently, there is a Mike Trout card with a high bid of $230. Randy Arozarena is a little over $19. Jake McCarthy is just under $10. Teoscar Hernandez is just under a buck. This is the range in which I'm shopping. I want to speculate on someone in this range who will improve and fetch $10, then I purchase someone like McCarthy, who could continue to get better and be worth somewhere in the Arozarena range, and so on.

As of right now, as I'm typing this, here are the players listed for under a buck: Adam Engel, Stephen Piscotty, Jordan Luplow, Kole Calhoun, Victor Robles, Kody Clemens, Billy Hamilton, Nick Senzel, Ryan McKenna, Tim Locastro, Jake Lamb, Victor Reyes, Charlie Culberson, Leury Garcia, Ben Gamel, Josh Palacios, Avisail Garcia, Ryan McKenna, Brad Miller and Luke Williams, some of which are listed more than once.

No, I'm not going to go after Calhoun for old times sake. But I am considering taking a shot on Senzel. If healthy, he should be able to put up numbers akin to McCarthy, who is selling for 10 times as much.

At least for the next few weeks, and into the offseason, this will be my plan. I want $1 guys who can turn into $10 guys. Once I have a few, I'll hang tight and see what develops. I need to learn about how the buy/sell process works, but let's say I buy five or six of these speculative cards. If only one hits, I'm still ahead a few bucks. I understand the faults with this thinking, but I'm pigheadedly relying on my baseball knowledge to come through. Of course, these players will not all ultimately sell for a buck, but that's part of the learning process.

As for my lineup in this weekend's tournament, I'm going with

Wish me luck. Next week I'll report on my first foray into the market and hopefully unveil my inaugural purchase or two.