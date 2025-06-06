Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

NCAA Baseball Super Regionals 2025 Picks and Preview

That Regional round was insanity. I knew some upsets were on the horizon, but who was pulling off the upsets was a complete shock in most cases. The Super Regional matchups are now set.

This provides the most normal weekend of the tournament as it is a legit three-game series just like you would see in a regular weekend. Teams know they won't play more than three games, which helps them get back to a more usual routine.

Here's what to look for in the College Baseball Super Regionals.

More Upsets incoming in Super Regionals

Only 9 of the 16 Regional hosts advanced, which is a pretty solid indicator that we had some massive upsets in the regionals. There are teams playing this weekend that I wouldn't have touched with a 10-foot pole at any point this season in terms of coming anywhere near Omaha. But this crazy tournament of ours provided a path for these unlikely little engines that could (or could not) after they took care of their business, of course. If you asked me even two months ago, no way would I have said Louisville, Miami, Duke, Murray State, or UTSA have even a remote prayer.

Nevertheless, all of these teams are two wins away from the College World Series. So let's see the best way to attack these matchups.

Super Regionals Odds

Miami (+134) @ Louisville (-174)

This ACC duel features two teams that had a lot of struggles during the regular season. Louisville got it done in the Vandy regional with pitching, something that hurt them throughout the year because of injuries. Meanwhile, Miami took out the Southern Miss Regional with strong pitching as well. This series will be played in Louisville.

The Cardinals have arms, but the question marks surrounding them were fueled with a lot of key injuries like ace Patrick Forbes, who has first-round stuff. Coach Dan McDonald said this is the healthiest his staff has been all year, and it couldn't have come at a better time. With Forbes coming off an excellent start against a strong East Tennessee State offense, it cements the Cards with a guy who can lock down just about any lineup in the country when he's on his game.

Closer Tucker Biven was used as a starter in the Saturday role, something we've seen teams do in the postseason throughout the years. He locked up the Vandy offense for just one earned over 4.2 innings in the critical 1-0 game. Chances are, Louisville will trot him back out in the starting rotation this weekend. Ethan Eberle could be the Sunday guy again, coming off a great outing against Wright State.

Lineup depth is another major advantage for Louisville, with six hitters batting over .300 and three in double-digit homers. This offense is electric on the bases too, stealing 152 bags and always looking for the extra 90 feet as they constantly apply pressure. The Miami staff is solid with Griffin Hugus, AJ Ciscar, and Tate DeRias, but I don't think they matchup well with this deep of a lineup.

For Miami to score, it'll have to come from their star player and reincarnation of Yohandy Morales in Daniel Cuvet, who is a top-five prospect for 2026. The lack of depth in this offense is ultimately the thing I believe hinders the Canes in this matchup.

Pick: Louisville -174

UTSA (+144) @ UCLA (-186)

This is a tough cap for me only because I'm waiting for the shoe to drop on this UCLA team, a unit I wasn't too fond of in the postseason. Credit to them as they looked great in a tough regional draw last weekend. UTSA went nuts in Austin as they shut down Texas in two games with a balanced attack.

The Bruins don't have a legit ace, but they have three solid starting pitchers and a few nice bullpen arms led by stud freshman Wylan Moss. Their offensive depth has been something to watch for me this year as it's primarily driven by three players. The guy for this team is SS Roch Cholowsky, a legit 1.1 candidate for 2026. If Cholowsky has a bad series, there's a good possibility this offense could struggle to score enough runs.

The Roadrunners are definitely one of the top storylines this postseason under coach Pat Hallmark. It's a relentless group that has a deep offense with seven of their main hitters batting over .300. The power (66 homers) isn't their usual path to victory, but the death by a thousand cuts approach has done wonders for them.

Their starting rotation is strong despite some underwhelming numbers. Plus, they have a stud closer in Robert Orloski. Maybe I'm wrong here, but I like UTSA in this spot especially given the price. Ultimately, it may be a better approach to go game by game as you should be getting this team at around +140 each time out, so you won't have to commit to their series price.

Pick: UTSA +144

Tennessee (+114) @ Arkansas (-146)

This is going to be a Super Regional for the ages. It's more of an Omaha-style matchup between two SEC powerhouses. The Hogs took the series in Fayetteville the last weekend of the regular season. They have arguably been the most complete team all year, but does that translate in a postseason series against a team that has more postseason pedigree?

I've had a lot of questions about Tennessee during pretty much the entire second half of the season. The offense has been prone to dry spells. The bullpen has been an inconsistent mess. The infield defense has not been sharp. Meanwhile, the Hogs really don't have a lot of questions on paper.

The Vols have not committed to a game one starter yet. Typically, it would be a no-brainer Liam Doyle start, but considering he threw around 40 pitches in Monday's close-out game against Wake, there's a decent chance Marcus Phillips goes here against Arky's Zach Root. For UT to win this series, it would behoove them to do it in two games. Should Phillips go G1 and win, it could set them up to win it in G2 with Doyle.

What it comes down to for me is if Arkansas can show up in this moment. I trust the Vols a little bit more than I do the Razorbacks.

Pick: Tennessee +114

Coastal Carolina (+124) @ Auburn (-160)

Coastal has a great weekend rotation for the first time in a decade. It's a big edge over Auburn's questionable staff, which has also seen ace Samuel Dutton falter a bit in the last few weeks. Furthermore, the CC bullpen has a handful of trusted arms that can come in and vanquish a potent Tiger offense led by star Ike Irish.

Despite Coastal's new transition from a hit-first team to a pitch-first, the lineup is still above average and can score some runs. While Auburn's staff had a strong regional showing, I don't trust it enough to run it back this weekend in a convincing enough fashion.

Auburn has the edge in offense by a pretty solid margin, but I trust Coastal's offense against the Auburn pitching more than I trust the Tigers' offense against the Chants' pitching.

At plus money, Coastal Carolina is a good look.

Pick: Coastal +124

Arizona (+240) @ UNC (-330)

UNC was a preseason Omaha 8 team for me, so it would be hard for me to not stick with the pick. They have one of the best weekend rotations in the country with Jake Knapp, Jason DeCaro, and Aidan Haugh. Plus, a strong bullpen. The offense has been great the last month, so if they keep that up, they will be a tough out.

Arizona has a decent staff with two capable arms in Owen Kramkowski and Smith Bailey (first-rounder potential in a couple of years) bookending the rotation. Closer Tony Pluta has been amazing this season, too. The offense is interesting because they have been carried by three players in Brendan Summerhill, Mason White, and Aaron Walton. Those three - or even one - alone can change the dynamic of the series.

White had three homers in one game in the Eugene regional, while Walton had three in another. The big "IF" surrounds the UNC pitching shutting down this trio. If they do, then Zona is probably SOL, but if they don't then the Wildcats are certainly live.

The number is too big to bet in any fashion, so I'm not telling you to lay it with the Tarheels Ultimately, I think UNC stays hot and moves on. The best way to bet them is at +650 to win it all because if they win, that number probably gets cut in half.

Pick: UNC -330

West Virginia (+300) @ LSU (-430)

Like UNC, LSU was a preseason Omaha 8 team and champion for me. The pitching is off the charts led by the best 1-2 punch in the sport in Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson, likely both first-rounders this summer. The pen is talented and deep, especially if Casan Evans repeats his sublime effort from Monday's close-out game against Little Rock, where he went 6 IP, 1 ER, 12 K's.

The offense has a lot of firepower as well, but the only question I have and have had all year is if they can avoid these ill-timed lulls they've been susceptible to.

WVU has a solid lineup that can apply pressure. Their pitching is interesting because the ace, Griffin Kirn, has been amazing the last month. If they were to win a game, it would likely be with him on the mound and potentially at a price of +250 or greater, which is way too favorable.

I'm sticking with LSU, but again not laying the number. Grab them to win it all if you haven't already.

Pick: LSU -430

Murray State (+290) @ Duke (-410)

Add this to the list of things nobody expected. Both teams emerged from difficult regions to get here. I find this an intriguing series, not just because of the matchup, but the price too.

Murray State was RELENTLESS last weekend in a regional that included Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, and Western Kentucky. The offense has been good all year, but caught fire last weekend, scoring 42 runs in their four games. They're going to be a tough out if they stay hot. As a team, they don't hit for a ton of pop (71 HR), but do have four players in double-figures. Most of the damage comes from non-stop hitting, where five players have a .300 or better average.

Duke's pitching isn't as great as it has been in past years. They still deploy the weird system of using seven or eight arms in one game. But nobody truly stands out to me as a shutdown threat. The Murray State lineup should be able to score here.

The Racers' pitching is a bit of a concern, as the depth is uncertain. Nic Schutte and Isaac Silva have the potential to deliver quality starts, but can't always be counted on. The pen is more of the same. Duke has a good enough offense to also plate some runs, so chances are the winner will have to hit at least eight runs to have a chance to win.

I'm rolling with the Racers, but the best way to bet this series is one game at a time. You're most likely getting around that +300 price in every contest, so if you do it game-by-game, you don't add the exposure of them having to win two in order for your bet to hit at the same price as one game would get you. Also, expect a lot of overs.

Pick: Murray State +290

Florida State (-125) @ Oregon State (-104)

Offensive advantage goes to FSU. Starting pitching advantage goes to FSU. But the bullpen advantage is Oregon State's. Despite FSU being the better overall team, their horrible pen is enough of an advantage to the home team that I would bet them.

If Oregon State's starters can match FSU's, it flips the series heavily in their favor. The longer the bullpens have to throw, the more it favors the Beavers. They need their stars Aiva Arquette and Gavin Turley to stay red hot, but if you're Oregon State, your X-factor is Trent Caraway, who was on fire in the regionals. This is an offense that I believe can get after a very good weekend rotation.

FSU has a strong lineup as well, so the question will be how effective the ORST staff is. I think Dax Whitney and Ethan Kleinschmidt can compete with the Seminoles' Jamie Arnold and Joey Volini if they are on point.

Give me the home team at a tough place to play in Corvallis.

Pick: Oregon State -104

