Super Regionals Best Bets Today: Miami vs Louisville

The College Baseball Super Regionals get underway today. 16 teams are two wins away from a College World Series berth. Only eight will make it, but there should be several wars that happen over the weekend.

The schedule is broken out with half the teams playing game one on Friday and the other half on Saturday. Overall, the left side of the bracket will go Friday-Sunday, while the right side is Saturday-Monday.

There are a lot of coin flip matchups this entire weekend, but it's what separates the men from the boys. Let's take a look.

Louisville vs Miami: Key Matchups and Predictions

Louisville (-160) vs. Miami (+130)

Two teams that I wouldn't have guessed in a million years were going to make it this far are here somehow. The worst part is that one of these average at-best teams for an entire season will be playing in the CWS. The pitching matchup hasn't been confirmed, but I saw Miami may be sticking with their regional rotation, which means AJ Ciscar will throw Friday and Griffin Hugus Saturday. In the most likely scenario Louisville will roll with their ace Patrick Forbes.

Forbes had - still does, actually - first-round juice coming into the season. An athlete on the mound, he's got electric swing and miss stuff, headlined by a FB that runs up to 98/99 MPH. He battled injuries during the year, even playing hurt, so we didn't get the best version of him. His 98 K/29 BB ratio in 60.1 IP is a reminder of his caliber as he did punch out 11 Longhorns over five innings in the opening weekend.

The Miami offense is virtually centered around one player. The 'Canes will mostly sink or swim based on his performance. Daniel Cuvet is a rising superstar, my comp is the reincarnation of Yohandy Morales. When Cuvet is on, he can carry the team by himself. So for Louisville's pitching all weekend, the M.O. is to not allow the 2026 top five pick beat you.

Louisville's got a big advantage on the offensive side with a lineup that's much deeper and more well-rounded. A team that hits for average (.306), some pop (77 bombs), and has a ton of speed (152 bags) is difficult to defend. It's not like the offenses Miami faced last week.

Ciscar has been a really nice addition to the rotation, providing a steady arm that can give you a chance to win. The 3.78 ERA and 64 K/15 BB ratio in 64.1 IP has given Miami a boost in 2025. Coming off a great quality start against Alabama last week, this matchup is a bit different as the Cards have a lot more sources of production and apply a lot more pressure.

The command is the big calling card for Ciscar, so if he doesn't walk batters, they may have a chance, but if he's unable to limit the free passes or base runners at all, it's going to be a tough ask for the Hurricanes to win this one. Ultimately, I think there are too many ways for Louisville to win, while Miami would have a much more limited path.

Let's take Louisville at home at a fair number.

Pick: Cardinals ML -160 (Caesars)

