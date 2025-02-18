Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
The ATC Projections are Back at RotoWire

The ATC Projections are Back at RotoWire

Written by 
Erik Halterman 
Published on February 18, 2025

We are excited to announce that the ATC projections, courtesy of Ariel Cohen, are available on RotoWire again this season, now more integrated than ever. As with last year, the projections can be found on our player pages, in between a player's 2025 RotoWire Projections and his 3-Year Averages:

New for this year, you can also find the ATC projections in our iOS App, PC Draft Software and Mac Draft Software. To access the ATC projections, go to Settings, then Projections Provider, then select ATC:

For those unfamiliar with the ATC projection system, "ATC" stands not just for the name of its creator but for Average Total Cost. The name is a nod to how the ATC projection system works: by averaging the results of several different projection systems together. Here's an explanation for how it works in Ariel's own words, taken from the projections' introductory article on FanGraphs back in 2017:

"The ATC system does not simply take a straight average of all the projection systems. Instead, each system accounts for a different weight for each statistic for which it projects. (The weights are based on historical past performance.) For example, System A might be given a 20% weight for batter homeruns, but just a 5% weight for pitcher strikeouts. System B might have a 10% weight for HRs, but just a 2% weight for Ks. And so on."

For a lengthier breakdown of the methodology behind the ATC projections, featuring headers such as "Process & Parameter

We are excited to announce that the ATC projections, courtesy of Ariel Cohen, are available on RotoWire again this season, now more integrated than ever. As with last year, the projections can be found on our player pages, in between a player's 2025 RotoWire Projections and his 3-Year Averages:

New for this year, you can also find the ATC projections in our iOS App, PC Draft Software and Mac Draft Software. To access the ATC projections, go to Settings, then Projections Provider, then select ATC:

For those unfamiliar with the ATC projection system, "ATC" stands not just for the name of its creator but for Average Total Cost. The name is a nod to how the ATC projection system works: by averaging the results of several different projection systems together. Here's an explanation for how it works in Ariel's own words, taken from the projections' introductory article on FanGraphs back in 2017:

"The ATC system does not simply take a straight average of all the projection systems. Instead, each system accounts for a different weight for each statistic for which it projects. (The weights are based on historical past performance.) For example, System A might be given a 20% weight for batter homeruns, but just a 5% weight for pitcher strikeouts. System B might have a 10% weight for HRs, but just a 2% weight for Ks. And so on."

For a lengthier breakdown of the methodology behind the ATC projections, featuring headers such as "Process & Parameter Risk" and "Inter-Projection Volatility," check out Ariel's explainer from a few years later, also on FanGraphs. If you're a projections wonk, it's very much worth a read.

Wonks and non-wonks alike, we think you'll get a lot out of the ATC projections being on RotoWire for one simple reason: they're very good. They consistently rank at or near the top in terms of accuracy. By building on the work of the rest of the top projectionists in the business, the ATC projections wind up with a set of numbers which are not only remarkably accurate but which also serve as the best single answer to the question, "What do the projection systems think about this guy?"

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He is one of the hosts of the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast as well as RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on MLB Network Radio and RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Fantasy Sports Radio, both on SiriusXM.
Collette Calls: Get a Jump on Steals
Collette Calls: Get a Jump on Steals
College Baseball Day 3 Bets: Expert Picks for Sunday, February 16
College Baseball Day 3 Bets: Expert Picks for Sunday, February 16
College Baseball Day 2 Bets: Expert Picks for Saturday, February 15
College Baseball Day 2 Bets: Expert Picks for Saturday, February 15
College World Series 2025 Best Bets
College World Series 2025 Best Bets